Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club to hold 6th Annual Golf Ball Drop benefit

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club recently announced it will hold its 6th Annual Golf Ball Drop to benefit the Navy SEALs Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Griset Branch, the Community Resource Center, and Just in Time For Foster Youth.

The event features numbered golf balls dropped from a helicopter with the closest balls to the hole, winning up to $2,000. New this year, the event also will feature a putting contest. The event will be held at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse Saturday, May 7, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for the event at:

https://encinitascoastalrotary.ticketspice.com/6th-annual-encinitas-coastal-rotary-golf-ball-drop

You may purchase golf balls even if you cannot attend the event by going to the Rotary Club’s website (address above) and downloading the Golf Ball Purchase form. Or you can email for a form at encinitascoastalrotary@gmail.com

You help Navy SEALs families, local children and families, and foster youth transitioning out of the system by buying balls.

Encinitas Coastal Rotary meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana & Seafood. Learn more about the Rotary Club at

https://www.encinitascoastalrotary.org/