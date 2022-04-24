San Dieguito Art Guild to hold 2022 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit group, will host its annual 2022 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. This is a self-guided, driving tour on Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day weekend, May 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are good for both days and homes may be re-visited.

Take your mom or best friends on a leisurely tour of the 8 North San Diego County locations where you can peek into an assortment of fascinating artists’ studios, discover San Dieguito history, learn from a thriving community garden, peruse more then 30 unique exhibits of locally made art, and relax in each unique venue. Artists from the San Dieguito Art Guild will be positioned in the gardens — showing and selling their paintings, ceramics, glass, gourd art, fiber arts, photography, jewelry, and much more. Free refreshments will be served at every stop.

The tour includes an eclectic group of homes, gardens, history, and art studios from Encinitas to South Carlsbad. The tour will include a visit to the art studios of a talented potter, an oil painter, a watercolor painter, and a copper artist. A free plant or succulent arrangement, while supplies last, will be given to guests who purchase artwork from one of the four artists at the Centella Community Garden, stop #6 on the tour.

This two-day event is the major fund-raiser of the year for the San Dieguito Art Guild. Without funds from this tour the Guild would operate at a loss. Tickets are only $35 per person and may be purchased at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas; at OffTrackGallery.com, or at each home both days of the tour. However, the total number of tickets is limited, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Children 17 and under are free.

Ten percent of the net proceeds from the tour will be awarded to several promising art students from MiraCosta College.

For more information: SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, 760-805-0434. — San Dieguito Art Guild news release