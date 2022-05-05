Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The UC San Diego Institute of Arts & Humanities presents “Global Freedom Struggles from Kashmir to Palestine” at 4 p.m. Monday, May 9, online. A panel of experts will discuss the ongoing struggles in those places, the global movement for decolonization and deoccupation, and the possibilities and limitations of the university as a site of solidarity. Free. bit.ly/GlobalFreedomStruggles

• The Institute of the Americas presents “USMCA & the Future of Mexican Economic Competitiveness” at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at 10111 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Luis de la Calle, managing director and founding partner at De la Calle, Madrazo, Mancera, former undersecretary for international trade negotiations at Mexico’s Ministry of Economy and former minister of trade issues at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C., will present. Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/IOAMay23

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents the “Peaceful in PJs” story time at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at 7555 Draper Ave. Children and families are invited to attend for stories and breathing and calming exercises. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Okee Dokee Brothers at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at 7600 Fay Ave. The American bluegrass/American roots Grammy Award-winning duo will perform music for children ages 3-8. $18 and up. ljms.org/events

Arts & culture

• UC San Diego presents poet Jericho Brown at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, online and at the UCSD Price Center Theater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Brown will read from his Pulitzer Prize-winning work “The Tradition” and take part in a moderated Q&A session. Free. bit.ly/JerichoBrownUCSD

• BFree Studio presents “ReBirth Eternal” from Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit will feature works by multidisciplinary street artist, photographer, writer and filmmaker TrustyScribe. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents the “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• Adventures by the Book presents “A Virtual Happy Hour Adventure” at 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, online. Author Kim Michele Richardson will discuss her book “The Book Woman’s Daughter” with authors Ashley Blooms and Bren McClain. $5 and up. bit.ly/ABBMay6

Minh Lê and Dan Santat will appear at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Saturday, May 7, to discuss and sign their new book, “The Blur.” (Courtesy of Minh Lê and Dan Santat )

• Warwick’s bookstore and the La Jolla/Riford Library present Minh Lê and Dan Santat at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the library, 7555 Draper Ave. Lê and Santat will discuss and sign their new children’s book, “The Blur.” Free. Book copies will be available to purchase. warwicks.com/event/le-and-santat-2022

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will present an opening reception for “Timeless: Black & White Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” on Saturday, May 7. (Ken Marchionno)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “Timeless: Black & White Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit, featuring a selection of portraits of journalist and art collector Quinn, will run through Saturday, June 4. Free. ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions

• La Jolla-based Musica Vivace presents “Self-Reflection” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Sahun Sam Hong will play selected works by Chopin, Ravel, Mozart and Brahms. $30. musicavivace.org/events

• UC San Diego’s Design Lab and California 100 present “Transborder Regions and Immigrant Integration” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, online and at the UCSD Design & Innovation Building, Room 202, Matthews Lane and Voight Drive, La Jolla. The lecture, part of the “Designing California’s Future” series, will feature a panel of industry leaders. Free. bit.ly/UCSDDLMay11

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture by Alex Rivera at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Price Center Theater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Rivera is an award-winning filmmaker whose work explores themes of globalization, migration and technology. Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/RiveraUCSD

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Trey McLaughlin & the Sounds of Zamar at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at 7600 Fay Ave. The group will perform contemporary gospel and original compositions. $31 and up. ljms.org/events

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Purely Romantic” at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature works by Robert Schumann, Camillo Schumann and Max Bruch, performed by violinists Ambroise Aubrun and Benjamin Hoffman, viola player Andrew Picken, cellist Juliette Herlin and pianist Zachary Deak. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Bounteous: A Group Exhibition” through Saturday, May 21, at 7655 and 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features many of the artists Quint Gallery has exhibited over the years, with styles including California light and space, abstraction, photography, drawing and sculpture. Free. quintgallery.com

• Vanguard Culture presents “An Artist @ the Table” at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at a private residence in La Jolla. The event will feature a five-course menu by chef Ron Oliver and private tours of the world’s largest collection of African and Oceanic art. $375. bit.ly/ArtTable2022

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibition through May at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit includes works by artists Beverly Brock, Ann Chaitin, Sharon Hinkley, Daniel Kilgore, Ralph Kingery, Dana Levine, Sherry Roper, Vita Sorrentino, Dottie Stanley and Minnie Valero. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents the exhibit “#RetroColectiva” through Thursday, June 23, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. Free. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibit “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition includes steel sculptures and drawings. Free. tasendegallery.com

Galas & events

• The nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen presents the 31st annual "Mama’s Day" benefit at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will feature a dozen food purveyors, plus a live band, an opportunity drawing and more. Proceeds will assist the organization’s mission to deliver meals to area residents vulnerable to hunger due to critical illnesses. $150-$250. mamaskitchen.org

• The Foundation of La Jolla High School presents the “La Jolla Mutt Strut” at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7, beginning at 750 Nautilus St. The fundraiser for La Jolla High will include a 1-mile walk with pets from the school to the La Jolla Recreation Center and a pet party afterward. $20 and up. foundationofljhs.com

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆