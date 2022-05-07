Encinitas Cruise Nights kicks off its summer series May 19

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced the lineup for its 23rd annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights, including new and familiar car clubs and local live bands. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The May 19 event will feature North County Cruisers at F Street, the Broncos Club at G Street and JEJ Customs Inc. Car Club at H Street. Cadillac Fringe will be rocking the Main Stage at F Street and the Sea Monks will be performing at the E101 office. In addition, Encinitas 101 Mainstreet hopes to have some young local talent perform at the Lumberyard Courtyard Stage as well.

E101 Executive Director, Irene Pyun said in a news release, “We’re thrilled to bring back a longtime beloved event in the downtown community and expect a great number of attendees. With the year we’ve had, the community is ready to come out and enjoy some good ole’ fun.” Member businesses have come through in sponsoring the event to make sure it remains successful as well as O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Pacific Sotheby’s.” Pyun adds, “This event is one of my favorites because it brings all ages out to enjoy lively music and most of all a trip down memory lane!”

This year will continue to have three half street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More information at www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.