Canyon Crest Academy Envision Dance Spring Show to feature student work

Envision Dance day classes will present “Synergy,” a celebration of student choreography through collaborative efforts. This show will also feature choreography from Canyon Crest Academy Envision Dance faculty, guest artists Nikki Dunnan, Marty Dorado, and Lauren Christie, and works from the hip hop club. The show runs May 18 and 20 with shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

(Courtesy)

On May 26 and 27 the Envision Dance Conservatory will present “Gone Sideways,” Senior Thesis Projects to close out their experience in the Conservatory program. The Dance Conservatory is a rigorous after-school program that allows students to train at a pre-professional level in a non-competitive environment.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door while supplies last.

Specific dates and times are: “Synergy”

 Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

 Friday, May 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets: bit.ly/3vvzFjr

“Gone Sideways: Senior Thesis Projects”

 Thursday, May 26 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

 Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets: bit.ly/3F1cyjU

Location: Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater located at 5951 Village Center Loop Rd., San Diego, 92130.

*Both shows are open to the public and are appropriate for all ages.

For additional information, contact Ana Vazquez, Visual and Performing Arts/Physical Education teacher, at ana.vazquez@sduhs.net or Zaquia Mahler Salinas, program coordinator, Canyon Crest Academy Dance Conservatory, at zaquia.mahlersalinas@sduhsd.net