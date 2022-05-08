Events: Beloved’s Garden of Oneness Celebration, Assistance League sidewalk sale, Foodies 4 Kids, Puppy Prom

(Courtesy)

Garden of Oneness multi-cultural event Saturday, May 14

The Beloved’s Garden of Oneness Celebration, a multi-cultural event promoting unity, peace, love and inclusivity is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr. Highlights include an art exhibition and community collaborative art sculpture. The program includes unveiling the Community Collaborative Oneness sculpture, made of hundreds of messages received from the public on the themes of unity. Guest speakers include Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, M.T.O. School of Islamic Sufism, and other members of the scientific, artistic, interfaith, and nonprofit communities. There will be multicultural and interfaith music, dance, poetry and Sufi Art displays along with artist reception for “Oneness” Exhibition for the gallery show that is at the Encinitas Community Center through June 30. Refreshments, ethnic delicacies and appetizers. Free admission. The event is sponsored by the San Diego and Los Angeles M.T.O Shamaghsoudi Schools of Islamic Sufism.

Sidewalk sale benefits Assistance League

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito will hold an outside sidewalk sale of plants Friday, May 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the thrift store, 1542 Encinitas Blvd. The sale will offer creative pots, succulents, plant cuttings, starter plants, containers, bird feeders and garden art that have been prepared by volunteer members to help the organization raise funds for the League’s philanthropic programs. ALRSD thrift shop welcomes donations of plants for this sale and also gently used household items and clothing. Visit alrsd.org.

Restaurants partner with Promises2Kids for Foodies 4 Foster Kids

Show you care by dining where it matters throughout the month of May to benefit 3,000 children in foster care. Promises2Kids has partnered with 37 local restaurants to raise funds for San Diego foster children. The campaign will run throughout the month of May, in celebration of National Foster Care Month.

Each restaurant will designate select menu items which will support the Foodies 4 Foster Kids campaign. Funds raised will benefit foster children by reuniting siblings living apart in foster care, supporting high school and college students in reaching their educational goals, providing birthday gifts, school clothes and opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, and providing an emergency shelter where children feel safe and cared for.

Promises2Kids helps foster children overcome the difficulties of their past and grow to become healthy and successful adults. The community is invited to support Promises2Kids by dining in or ordering online at participating businesses. The community can also make an online gift at give.promises2kids.org/foodies4fosterkids2022

For more information on Foodies 4 Foster Kids, including participating restaurants, visit: promises2kids.org/foodies2022/

Helen Woodward Animal Center to hold Puppy Prom

Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit Helen Woodward Animal Center will hold a Puppy Prom for alumni adopters, their pets and all animal lovers 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Original 40 Brewing Company, 3117 University Ave. in San Diego. The event will feature music, food, drinks, vendors, a prom costume contest, a corsage making station, a photo station, special prizes and the crowning of a four-legged Prom King and Queen. Free to attend. Costume contest participants are asked to make a $15 donation to the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Visit animalcenter.org.

