Events

Upcoming ‘Eterno, el Flamenco vive’ event a presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes
On May 15 at 8 p. m., Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will present Eterno, el Flamenco vive, at Dance North County in Encinitas. Savannah and Diego have forged a unique artistic partnership after a successful summer tour as a duo. Eterno promises to be a dynamic and emotionally-charged presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance. This event is part of an extensive tour of Oregon, Washington, and California. Visit savannahf.com/performance

Dance North County is located at 535 Encinitas Blvd., #Suite 100, Encinitas

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/314959380987 or eventbrite.com.

The duo will also perform on May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Witch Creek Winery in Carlsbad (2906 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad). Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/
334786323907 or eventbrite.com.

