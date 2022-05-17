New Alila Marea concert series benefits Rob Machado Foundation

The Alila Marea Beach Resort will host the Alila Sessions, a new seaside concert and dinner series benefitting the Rob Machado Foundation.

The series is a partnership with Solana Beach concert venue The Belly Up and will showcase performances by singer-songwriters at Alila Marea’s beachfront setting.

The series kicks off with a performance by legendary musician Donavon Frankenreiter and his five-piece band on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $179 each and include a pre-show reception-style dinner, cocktail tasting from Templeton Rye (full bar will also be available), and concert lounge seating in the Oceana Ballroom.

The Rob Machado Foundation’s primary mission is to educate and empower young people to make sustainable choices.

Tickets may be purchased online at BellyUp.com/tickets