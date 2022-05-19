Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “American Mahjong Beginners” starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The weekly class will teach the basics of the tile matching game mahjong. $175 for Community Center members; $200 for non-members. A required 2022 Mahjong Card may be purchased online from the National Mahjong League. ljcommunitycenter.org/bridge-classes

• Institute of the Americas presents “USMCA & the Future of Mexican Economic Competitiveness” at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at 10111 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Luis de la Calle, managing director and founding partner at De la Calle, Madrazo, Mancera, former undersecretary for international trade negotiations at Mexico’s Ministry of Economy and former minister of trade issues at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C., will present. Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/IOAMay23

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• Artist John Parra will share his new book, “Growing an Artist: The Story of a Landscaper and His Son,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Parra’s book celebrates the bond between father and son, hard work and the links among nature, art and creativity. Parra also will lead a hands-on illustration exercise. Free. Signed copies of his book will be available for purchase.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library, La Jolla High School Chess Club, Consulate General of Azerbaijan and nonprofit Global Neighborhood Project present the fourth annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event, which celebrates Azerbaijan Independence Day, will include competitions for children ages 8-18 with the assistance of La Jolla High Chess Club members. Winners will receive a certificate of recognition from the Consulate General of Azerbaijan. Lunch will be provided. Free. Registration is required. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Yoga for Your Eyes & Soul” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at 1160 Coast Blvd. Jaruska Solyova will lead the workshop. $25. Reservations are recommended. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

Arts & culture

• The nonprofit Melodies for Remedies presents a benefit concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The student-led event will raise funds for Alzheimer’s research and care in San Diego. $20. melodiesforremedies.org

Bodhi Tree Concerts will present “The Best of Gershwin & Gershwin” on Saturday, May 21, in La Jolla. Walter DuMelle is among the performers. (Courtesy of Bodhi Tree Concerts)

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents “The Best of Gershwin & Gershwin” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The performance will feature Sacha Boutros, Walter DuMelle, Mary Munger-Taylor, Benjamin Read and Enrique Toral. $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Bounteous: A Group Exhibition” through Saturday, May 21, at 7655 and 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features many of the artists Quint Gallery has exhibited over the years, with styles including California light and space, abstraction, photography, drawing and sculpture. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents pianist Cecil Lytle at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The local jazz musician will perform music by Franz Liszt and Thomas “Fats” Waller. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the 28th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival from Monday, May 23, through Tuesday, July 19, online and at various San Diego locations. The festival will feature 14 virtual and live performances of Jewish music, theater, art and celebrating San Diego’s diverse performing arts community. Ticket prices and information are at sdrep.org/jfest .

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Rediscovering Diaghilev” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 (postponed from April), at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The five-week lecture series with historian Victoria Martino will celebrate the 150th birthday of late Russian art critic and ballet impresario Sergei Diaghilev by rediscovering and redefining the scope of his influence on modern culture. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members or $70 for the series; $21 per lecture for non-members or $95 for the series. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

• Adventures by the Book presents “A Touch of Darkness: A Virtual Fireside Adventure” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, online. Scarlett St. Clair will discuss her new book, “A Game of Retribution.” Free. bit.ly/ABBMay25

• UC San Diego’s Design Lab and California 100 present “The Future of Work and Higher Education” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, online and at the UCSD Design & Innovation Building, Room 202, Matthews Lane and Voight Drive, La Jolla. The lecture, part of the “Designing California’s Future” series, will feature a panel of industry leaders. Free. bit.ly/UCSDDL

• UC San Diego Library presents “Holocaust Landscapes: The Spatiality of Death and Survival” with Tim Cole at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Atkinson Pavilion at the Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Cole will explore the Shoah and the landscapes that victims moved across in Europe. Free. Registration is required. hlhw-may22-landscapes.eventbrite.com

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Leslie Johansen Nack at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The San Diego resident will discuss and sign her new book, “The Blue Butterfly.” Free, or $16.95 for a book copy and reserved seat. warwicks.com/event/nack-2022

The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association will present a demonstration with watercolor artist Dan Kilgore on Thursday, May 26, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art demonstration with watercolor artist Dan Kilgore from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Kilgore, Beverly Brock, Ann Chaitin, Sharon Hinkley, Ralph Kingery, Dana Levine, Sherry Roper, Vita Sorrentino, Dottie Stanley and Minnie Valero are part of an exhibit at the Community Center that runs through May. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Something to Write Home About” at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 7600 Fay Ave. The Spektral Quartet will invite concert-goers to join the creative process by writing five postcards during the evening with visuals and writing prompts from the quartet. $36 and up. ljms.org/events

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its “Fourth Friday Jazz Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Jazz vocalist Rose Mallet will perform a Sarah Vaughn tribute with Rob Thorsen, Mikan Zlatkovich and Richard Sellers. $22 in advance for Community Center members; $25 for non-members. $30 at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Vanguard Culture presents “An Artist @ the Table” at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at a residence in La Jolla. The event will feature a five-course menu by chef Ron Oliver and private tours of the world’s largest collection of African and Oceanic art. $375. bit.ly/ArtTable2022

• BFree Studio presents “ReBirth Eternal” through Sunday, May 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works by multidisciplinary street artist, photographer, writer and filmmaker TrustyScribe. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Timeless: Black & White Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” through Saturday, June 4, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features a selection of portraits of journalist and art collector Quinn. Free. ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents the exhibit “#RetroColectiva” through Thursday, June 23, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. Free. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibit “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes steel sculptures and drawings. Free. tasendegallery.com

Galas & events

• The Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association presents a “Junior Adaptive Sports Camp Fundraiser” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at 2665 Caminito Merion, La Jolla. The event will include burgers, brews, a silent auction and wheelchair sports demonstrations to raise money for an annual summer camp for local children with disabilities. $20 suggested donation. RSVP to Jennifer Koetting at gdakoette@gmail.com.

• Bird Rock Elementary School will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a “Sensational At 70!” event at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla. Community members, alumni, parents and current and retired staff are invited to the event, which will include speeches, campus tours, food trucks and dancing.

