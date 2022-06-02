Around Encinitas: Taste and sip at Rotary Wine and Food Fest this weekend

The Encinitas Rotary and Ting Internet will host the 19th annual Wine and Food Festival this Saturday, June 4 from 3-7 p.m. at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, benefitting local charities.

Come enjoy tastings and sips from local wineries, breweries and restaurants, live music and a silent auction. Encinitas Ranch Golf Course is located at 1275 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information visit encinitaswinefestival.com

Brews and networking: Encinitas Chamber on Tap

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce will host Chamber on Tap on Tuesday, June 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Culture Brewing Company. Chamber On Tap is an informal get-together for chamber members and guests. There is no facilitated networking or speakers, just an opportunity to talk about whatever suits the group each month. No registration is needed and prospective members are welcome. Culture is located at 629 S. Coast Highway 101.

Cardiff 101 Main Street Maker’s Market

Cardiff 101 Main Street’s Maker’s Market returns on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cardiff Town Center. The Maker’s Market is held every second Saturday of the month with local small businesses. Pick up something special for Father’s Day, enjoy the nice weather, and shop local!

Cardiff Town Center is located on Newcastle Avenue.

Vegan Food Popup at new location starting June 18

The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, showcasing great plant-based food in Southern California. The event pops up every other Saturday and can now be found at its new location the historic San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. The event is kid-friendly, dog-friendly and free parking is available.