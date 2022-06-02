Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art fundraiser to be held in Encinitas

Dancer Kosat Abassi

(Mohtadi Mirak)

Encinitas Friends of the Arts, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, presents Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art Saturday, June 18, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive in Encinitas. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General Admission is $45, and Encinitas Friends of the Arts members are $40. For those who would like to join Encinitas Friends of the Arts as a member and also attend the event, the price is $50. Tickets can be purchased online at Tickets. All proceeds from the event go towards public art and arts education in Encinitas.

Attendees will be transformed by music performances by celebrated San Diego and Orange County- based Iranian musicians, conceptual traditional dance by talented Kosar Abbasi, and masterful paintings of words from Persian poet Rumi by Los Angeles-based artist Mohtadi Mirak onto the body of the canvas, bringing to life the inner character of the subject. Light refreshments and Persian sweets will be served during intermission.

For more information on the Encinitas Friends of the Arts, visit EncinitasArts.org. Follow on Instagram at encinitasfriendsofthearts.

