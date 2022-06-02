Switchfoot Bro Am is back on Moonlight Beach on June 18

The Swicthfoot Bro Am returns live and in-person on Saturday, June 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach. At the Beach Fest, join over 17,000 attendees of all ages in an empowering community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun and live music.

Founded by the band Switchfoot in 2005, the event gives back to the hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians and rallies the community to help kids who might need a hand up. This year’s beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School and Save the Music Foundation.

For more information, visit broam.org