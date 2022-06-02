The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra presents ‘The Beatles and More English Blokes’

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra directed by Peter Pupping will perform a program titled “The Beatles and More English Blokes”on Friday, June 3, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas. Suggested donation $18 at the door. There are no reservations. Seating is based on a first come, first serve basis.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra includes 36 guitarists and one bass player. The concert will feature Beatles hits With A Little Help From My Friends, Let It Be, Blackbird, Norwegian Wood, Eleanor Rigby and Penny Lane. Solos and small ensembles will include songs In My Life, Oh Darlin’, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Here Comes the Sun and a Celtic piece by Thierry Tisserand called Celtic Dance.

Since the Beatles cited great classical composers as inspiration the orchestra has also included a couple of epic pieces by English composers George Frideric Handel’s (Became a naturalized British subject in 1727) Water Music and William Boyce’s Symphony #1.

Lastly, included in the program is English rock star Freddie Mercury’s epic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The orchestra is comprised of guitarists from beginning through advanced levels. The orchestra is divided into four to eight sections with multiple players on each part. Professional and advanced guitarists help newer players with level appropriate parts so that everyone can participate.

In addition to the orchestra The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra has also formed a smaller ensemble of advanced players called “The Chamber Ensemble”. It was formed to give more advanced players an opportunity to excel at higher levels. The Chamber Ensemble will perform three of the pieces on the program Norwegian Wood, Symphony #1 and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Pupping has been teaching and performing in Southern California for more than 30 years. Pupping has released many CDs as a soloist, duo projects and with the Peter Pupping Band.

Pupping earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from San Diego State University. He organizes and directs the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s two, three-month sessions each year and the chamber group twice a year.

For more information, including on the upcoming June 3 concert, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.