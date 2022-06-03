Upcoming events in and near Encinitas

19th Annual Wine & Food Festival

The Encinitas Rotary and Ting Internet will host the 19th annual Wine & Food Festival this Saturday, June 4 from 3-7 p.m. at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, benefitting local charities.

Come enjoy tastings and sips from local wineries, breweries and restaurants, live music and a silent auction. Encinitas Ranch Golf Course is located at 1275 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit encinitaswinefestival.com

Actress Olympia Dukakis

(Courtesy of North Coast Rep



)

North Coast Rep to present ‘Remembering Olympia’

“Remembering Olympia” will be performed on Monday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory in Solana Beach. “Remembering Olympia” is a tribute and a celebration of the life and career of the late actress Olympia Dukakis created in her loving memory by her brother Apollo. Consisting of a one-act play chronicling their turbulent but close relationship the evening also salutes her films, stage work and family and friends through a montage of film clips and photos. The brother and sister will be performed by Kandis Chappell and Apollo Dukakis. The evening concludes with a Q&A with the audience.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the box office: (858) 481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, 92075.

San Diego County Fair returns

The San Diego County Fair will take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from June 8 to July 4. In addition to the usual rides, the fair will also include competitive exhibits. The summer concert series includes artists such as Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls and Gabriel Iglesias. The original theme planned for 2020, Heroes Unite, will be resurrected this year as Heroes Reunite. There will also be an exhibit that honors the stories of “heroes next door.” Visit sdfair.com.

Joshua White Trio to play concert

The Joshua White Trio will perform a free concert from 2 to 3 p.m. June 5 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, as part of the First Sunday Concert series.

White was a top finalist of the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition and performs across the world. Call (760) 753-7376.

Brews and networking: Encinitas Chamber on Tap

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce will host Chamber on Tap on Tuesday, June 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Culture Brewing Company. Chamber On Tap is an informal get-together for chamber members and guests. There is no facilitated networking or speakers, just an opportunity to talk about whatever suits the group each month. No registration is needed and prospective members are welcome. Culture is located at 629 S. Coast Highway 101.

Cardiff 101 Main Street Maker’s Market

Cardiff 101 Main Street’s Maker’s Market returns on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cardiff Town Center. The Maker’s Market is held every second Saturday of the month with local small businesses. Pick up something special for Father’s Day, enjoy the nice weather, and shop local!

Cardiff Town Center is located on Newcastle Avenue.

Vegan Food Popup at new location starting June 18

The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, showcasing great plant-based food in Southern California. The event pops up every other Saturday and can now be found at its new location the historic San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. The event is kid-friendly, dog-friendly and free parking is available.

North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Sweet Summertime’ Luncheon

All are invited to attend the North Coast Women’s Connection Spring Luncheon featuring guest speaker Barbara Whitman who will discuss “What it Takes to be Good Enough”. Program: Patrick Desmond, Cal Pacific Orchid Farm, Encinitas, “Learn about orchid care and arrangements”. The event will be held Tuesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lomas Santa Fe County Club. RSVP by June 10. Invite your friends for this heartfelt and inspiring event. Register at conta.cc/3regKqz

iPalpiti Festival passes now on sale

Four-concerti Palpiti Festival passes are now on sale May 26 through June 17. The iPalpiti Festival runs July 14-17. Ensure you have a ticket for all three soloist concerts at the Encinitas Library before they sell out, as well as the acclaimed orchestra concert at the Conrad in La Jolla, with a Festival Pass. To buy tickets go to bit.ly/38UjIdW

The concerts will be held at the Encinitas Library and at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. Single tickets will go on sale June 18.

Summer Solstice event in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association, Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka and Monarch Ocean Pub will present the popular Summer Solstice event Thursday, June 16, 5-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. Summer Solstice features tastes from local restaurants, sips from craft cocktails, wine and beer from nationally-recognized brands, music and more. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/3PV35iW www.visitdelmarvillage.com/summersolstice2022

Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014.

Batiquitos Lagoon event on ‘California Marine Protected Areas’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on June 11 at 10 a.m. titled “California Marine Protected Areas”, presented by Angela Kemsley. A free, family event that will focus on the 124 marine-protected areas in California. These areas are a type of “underwater park” that protect the wetlands, coasts and ocean. There are 11 of these areas in San Diego County that protect sandy shores, tide pools, kelp forests, submarine canyons, and lagoons, including Batiquitos. Come and learn how to help conserve these special places. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

National Audacity to Hope Day Pickleball Tournament

The Huntington Disease Society of America San Diego Chapter’s “National Audacity to Hope Day Pickleball Tournament” will be held Saturday, June 4 at 5 p.m. The event will be held at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas. Visit san-diego.hdsa.org/pickleball for more information.

El Camino Quilters Guild features speaker at next meeting

El Camino Quilters Guild meets Tuesday June 14 at 9:30 a.m. at its new location, Faith Community Church, 2700 Rancho Pancho, Carlsbad, 92009. Doors open at 9 a.m. Ample free parking. Guest fee $10.

The event speaker Yvonne Phenicie is a quilt maker, teacher and designer. Her quilts are bright and fun. Her talk “I Love a Challenge” is about all the challenge quilts, round robins, and block exchanges that make her think outside the box. She uses this for inspiration and a push to try new techniques. Her lecture includes lots of her beautiful quilts. Come and join the event for a fun morning. There is no workshop in June.

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information on all the Guild’s activities.