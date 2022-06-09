Upcoming local and regional events

The Creative Collective’s new art show ‘Aspire & Enlighten’

The Creative Collective presents “Aspire & Enlighten”, the latest show by the group of emerging local artists that has become an exciting new addition to San Diego’s art and gallery scene.

The artists reception will be held Saturday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a live raffle and participatory artworks. The Collective hosts new shows monthly and openings the second Saturday of each month. The show highlights artworks in honor of parents, teachers, and caregivers, and all people who share their love every day.

The gallery is located at Flower Hill Promenade, 2720 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, and open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. or by appointment. Visit sdcreativecollective.org.

San Diego County Fair open, runs through July 4

The San Diego County Fair will take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from June 8 to July 4. In addition to the usual rides, the fair will also include competitive exhibits. The summer concert series includes artists such as Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls and Gabriel Iglesias. The original theme planned for 2020, Heroes Unite, will be resurrected this year as Heroes Reunite. There will also be an exhibit that honors the stories of “heroes next door.” Visit sdfair.com.

Nature Discovery Series presents ‘Live Local Reptiles’

The next Nature Discovery Series presentation at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will be “Live Local Reptiles” by Jeff Nordland, on Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m. Tell your friends and neighbors and bring the grandkids. Jeff is great with children, and even lets them touch some of the gentler snakes and lizards. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Visit torreypine.org.

SD County Assessor Taxpayers Advocate Jordan Marks to speak at DM-SB Optimist Club Zoom meeting

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Optimist Club recently announced that San Diego County Assessor Taxpayers Advocate Jordan Marks will be the guest speaker at the club’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m.. Interested parties may join the Zoom meeting by contacting Don LaVigne at don@lavigne.com or 760-419-9078 for the Zoom link to the meeting. This meeting is open to the public.

In his position, Marks assists taxpayers with navigating issues in the office and has resolved over 1,000 taxpayer cases since joining the office in 2017. Thanks to his work San Diego taxpayers have received record high property tax savings in 2021 topping $250 million.

Marks will be discussing Proposition 13, new rules passed by voters with Proposition 19 including the senior tax savings benefits and the new family transfer rules. He will also be discussing how homeowners and disabled veterans can save on their property taxes today. Marks will also answer any related questions you want to ask without giving out your home address.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 60,000 adult and youth members in over 2,700 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Africa, Europe, Asia, and throughout the world. To learn more about Optimist International, visit optimist.org

North Coast Rep presents ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Fiercely proud and battling the torments of an aging mind and uncertain future, one man devises a plan, but his family has other ideas in the West Coast premiere of “The Outgoing Tide,” now at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Deftly moving between present and past, playwright Bruce Graham weaves a highly relatable story sprinkled with surprising humor and powerful emotions. This touching family drama poses thought-provoking questions about personal choice and what it means to truly love someone.

The Outgoing Tide runs June 8-July 3. Call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 LomasSanta Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Summer Solstice event in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association, Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka and Monarch Ocean Pub will present the popular Summer Solstice event Thursday, June 16, 5-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. Summer Solstice features tastes from local restaurants, sips from craft cocktails, wine and beer from nationally-recognized brands, music and more. For tickets and more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/summersolstice2022. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar.

North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Sweet Summertime’ Luncheon

All are invited to attend the North Coast Women’s Connection Spring Luncheon featuring guest speaker Barbara Whitman who will discuss “What it Takes to be Good Enough”. Program: Patrick Desmond, Cal Pacific Orchid Farm, Encinitas, “Learn about orchid care and arrangements”. The event will be held Tuesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lomas Santa Fe County Club. RSVP by June 10. Invite your friends for this heartfelt and inspiring event. Register at conta.cc/3regKqz

‘Remembering Olympia’ at North Coast Rep

“Remembering Olympia” will be performed on Monday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory in Solana Beach. “Remembering Olympia” is a tribute and a celebration of the life and career of the late actress Olympia Dukakis created in her loving memory by her brother Apollo. Consisting of a one-act play chronicling their turbulent but close relationship the evening also salutes her films, stage work and family and friends through a montage of film clips and photos. The brother and sister will be performed by Kandis Chappell and Apollo Dukakis. The evening concludes with a Q&A with the audience. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org or at the box office: (858) 481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

‘Travel Adventures’ theme of next Del Mar Toastmasters meeting

Del Mar Toastmasters invites community members to an in-person meeting with the theme of “Travel Adventures” on Friday, June 10 at 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. Every meeting provides two informative and entertaining speeches. Then there is a table topics session where willing participants briefly answer questions extemporaneously about the theme. Are you interested in getting a better job, a promotion or just having fun and improving your communication skills? Del Mar Toastmasters has been laughing and learning for 35 years! For details, visit DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com

Switchfoot Bro Am returns to Encinitas

The Switchfoot Bro Am returns live and in-person on Saturday, June 18 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, Encinitas. At the Beach Fest, join over 17,000 attendees of all ages in an empowering community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun and live music. Founded by the band Switchfoot in 2005, the event gives back to the hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians and rallies the community to help kids who might need a hand up. This year’s beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School and Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org.

Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art

Encinitas Friends of the Arts, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, presents Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art Saturday, June 18, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive in Encinitas. Attendees will be transformed by music performances by celebrated San Diego and Orange County- based Iranian musicians, conceptual traditional dance by talented Kosar Abbasi, and masterful paintings of words from Persian poet Rumi by Los Angeles-based artist Mohtadi Mirak onto the body of the canvas, bringing to life the inner character of the subject. Light refreshments and Persian sweets will be served during intermission.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General Admission is $45, and Encinitas Friends of the Arts members are $40. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3Q2OD8F. All proceeds from the event go towards public art and arts education in Encinitas. Visit EncinitasArts.org.

Tuesday Night Comics

Tuesday Night Comics returns to the North Coast Repertory Theatre June 28 at 7:30 p.m. Host Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more. The line-up also includes: Tony Calabrese, headliner; James Hancock, feature; Brendan Jay, opening act; Ash Foster, musical act. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Box office: (858) 481-1055 or.northcoastrep.org.

‘Great Outdoors’ exhibit and reception

Join local artists for the opening reception of the “Great Outdoors” presented by Escondido Arts Partnership. Exhibition dates: June 10-July 1, 2022. Opening reception June 11, 4-6 p.m.

Awards announced by juror Pat Kelly at 5:30 p.m.

Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery is located at 262 East Grand Ave., Escondido. 760-480-4101, mail@escondidoarts.org, escondidoarts.org.

