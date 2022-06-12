Coastal Roots Farm introduces 2022 Farm Film & Music Series line-up

Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, recently announced its 2022 Farm Film & Music Series line-up designed to educate and entertain the community about this planet.

The Farm invites families, friends, and the entire community to join them this summer for an entertaining five-part series. The series will feature inspiring documentary films, local musicians, and meaningful conversations around equitable food systems, environmental justice, and caring for the planet. Attendees will learn from dedicated activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians about how regenerative agriculture has the potential to save the soil, rebuild communities, combat climate change, and feed the world.

On June 23, the Farm will hold its first film screening of the series, “Gather,” which tells the story about Indian resilience and the renaissance of Native food systems. The documentary takes a close look at indigenous American movements that aim to rediscover identity and reclaim sovereignty through ancestral food. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with live music, mingling and a chance to speak with local organizations and individuals from the community. The film screening will begin at 8:30 p.m.

All people are welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks to enjoy an evening on the Farm.

Save the dates for future Farm Film & Music Series:

July 21 – “A Plastic Ocean”

Aug. 18 – “Unbroken Ground”

Sept. 15 – “The Biggest Little Farm”

Oct. 13 – “Fantastic Fungi”

For more information and registration, visit: coastalrootsfarm.org/farm-film-music-series/.

Coastal Roots Farm, located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, is following all county, city, and state Covid-19 protocols. For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.