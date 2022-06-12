One year anniversary to be celebrated at Westmont of Encinitas

Senior Living community Westmont of Encinitas opened in June 2021 during the Covid pandemic without an official Grand Opening celebration. A year later and the community will finally host its official ribbon-cutting and reception in honor of its first anniversary. The public grand opening will take place on Thursday, June 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Westmont of Encinitas is giving back to the community by making donations to Encinitas Senior Center, the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center and the Solana Beach Senior Center. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP by calling 760-452-6037. Attendees should be aware that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required at the registration table.

According to Executive Director Charlie Bloom, “It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a year since the first residents selected their apartments. Right now we have 65 residents who are members of our Founders Club. And, we are very excited about inviting people into our community to celebrate this milestone.”

The privately-owned, La Jolla-based Westmont Living has more than 20 years of experience offering exceptional care to seniors and currently operates 17 communities in California and Oregon. Four communities are located in San Diego County. They are: Westmont of Encinitas, Westmont of La Mesa, Westmont Town Court in Escondido, and Westmont at San Miguel Ranch. Westmont offers proprietary Live Your Way programs focused on the seven dimensions of wellness. Westmont of Encinitas is located at 1920 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024. Call 760-452-6037. For more information, visit, www.westmontofencinitas.com.