Zero Waste Fair promotes sustainable solutions on June 25

I Love A Clean San Diego County and the City of Encinitas will host the seventh annual Zero Waste Fair on Saturday, June 25. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EUSD Farm Lab, provides a chance to learn about all things zero waste with tips on low-waste living, composting, recycling, sustainable swaps for everyday products and more.

The event includes an informative panel of expert speakers, educational booths from local sustainable companies and nonprofit organizations, hands-on low-waste DIYs to take home, a dedicated Kids’ Corner with family-friendly activities and even a “Swap and Shop” booth for guests to take a few things and leave a few.

San Diegans generate about five pounds of trash per person per day – the most in the state. I Love a Clean San Diego believes residents have the solution to keeping items from going into landfills: small, daily actions toward zero waste that will collectively protect resources, the environment and their personal health.

For more information, visit zerowastefair.org. EUSD Farm Lab is located at 441 Quail Gardens Drive.

