Encinitas and regional community events

Tuesday Night Comics

Tuesday Night Comics Host Mark Christopher Lawrence

(Courtesy)

Tuesday Night Comics returns to the North Coast Repertory Theatre June 28 at 7:30 p.m. Host Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more. The line-up also includes: Tony Calabrese, headliner; James Hancock, feature; Brendan Jay, opening act; Ash Foster, musical act. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Box office: (858) 481-1055 or.northcoastrep.org.

Del Sol Lions to host Challenged Athletes Foundation guest speaker

Del Sol Lions Club will hold its next meeting Tuesday, June 28 in-person at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach. The meeting will feature guest speaker Nico Marcolongo, senior program manager, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Operation Rebound. Topic: Resilience and empowerment, specifically as it relates to people overcoming a traumatic injury. Learn how the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Operation Rebound strengthens the mental and physical well-being of veterans and first responders with permanent physical injuries.

Timing: 5:30 p.m., refreshments and time to socialize; 6 p.m., guest speaker; 6:45 p.m., Del Sol Lions Club business.

SD County Assessor Taxpayers Advocate to speak at DM-SB Optimist Club Zoom meeting

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Optimist Club recently announced that San Diego County Assessor Taxpayers Advocate Jordan Marks will be the guest speaker at the club’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m.. Interested parties may join the Zoom meeting by contacting Don LaVigne at don@lavigne.com or 760-419-9078 for the Zoom link to the meeting. This meeting is open to the public.

In his position, Marks assists taxpayers with navigating issues in the office and has resolved over 1,000 taxpayer cases since joining the office in 2017. Thanks to his work San Diego taxpayers have received record high property tax savings in 2021 topping $250 million. Marks will be discussing Proposition 13, new rules passed by voters with Proposition 19 including the senior tax savings benefits and the new family transfer rules. He will also be discussing how homeowners and disabled veterans can save on their property taxes today.

Mainly Mozart’s June 2022 All-Star Orchestra Festival

The Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra continues with its annual festival on June 17 and 18 at the Del Mar Surf Cup Sports Park. This year’s Mainly Mozart All Star Orchestra features top players from the world’s greatest orchestras.

Performing Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.: Mozart, Hayden & Saint Saens’ Cello; Vaughan Williams: The Wasps; Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto no. 1 (Maximilian Hornung, cello); Mozart: Overture to La Clemenza di Tito; Haydn: Symphony no. 104.

Closing night: Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Mozart: Magic Flute Overture; Schubert: Unfinished Symphony; Mozart: Requiem (Levin version) (San Diego Master Chorale).

Del Mar Surf Cup Sports Park is located at 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. Phone: (619) 239-0100. Online: mainlymozart.org

Don Diego Gala coming up in Del Mar

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation Gala begins at 4 p.m. June 24 at the San Diego County Fair in The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

The gala will feature a hosted wine and beer bar, gourmet food stations, a tribute to retiring Executive Director Chana Mannen, and a live auction, culminating in VIP Corona Grandstand stage-front seating for country music performer Sam Hunt. Country western attire is suggested.

The gala will present Don Diego’s 2022 college scholarship recipients. Gala attendees get all-day preferred parking and all-day fair admission. Tickets are available for purchase at dondiegoscholarship.org/gala-2022 — Linda McIntosh, U-T

Nature Discovery Series presents ‘Live Local Reptiles’

The next Nature Discovery Series presentation at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will be “Live Local Reptiles” by Jeff Nordland, on Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m. Tell your friends and neighbors and bring the grandkids. Jeff is great with children, and even lets them touch some of the gentler snakes and lizards. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Visit torreypine.org.

Zero Waste Fair

I Love A Clean San Diego County and the City of Encinitas will host the seventh annual Zero Waste Fair on Saturday, June 25. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EUSD Farm Lab, provides a chance to learn about all things zero waste with tips on low-waste living, composting, recycling, sustainable swaps for everyday products and more.

The event includes an informative panel of expert speakers, educational booths from local sustainable companies and nonprofit organizations, hands-on low-waste DIYs to take home, a dedicated Kids’ Corner with family-friendly activities and even a “Swap and Shop” booth for guests to take a few things and leave a few.

EUSD Farm Lab is located at 441 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Visit zerowastefair.org.

North Coast Rep presents ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Fiercely proud and battling the torments of an aging mind and uncertain future, one man devises a plan, but his family has other ideas in the West Coast premiere of “The Outgoing Tide,” now at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Deftly moving between present and past, playwright Bruce Graham weaves a highly relatable story sprinkled with surprising humor and powerful emotions. This touching family drama poses thought-provoking questions about personal choice and what it means to truly love someone.

The Outgoing Tide runs June 8-July 3. Call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 LomasSanta Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Switchfoot Bro Am returns to Encinitas

The Switchfoot Bro Am returns live and in-person on Saturday, June 18 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, Encinitas. At the Beach Fest, join over 17,000 attendees of all ages in an empowering community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun and live music. Founded by the band Switchfoot in 2005, the event gives back to the hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians and rallies the community to help kids who might need a hand up. This year’s beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School and Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org.

Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art

Encinitas Friends of the Arts, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, presents Passport to Persian Calligraphy Performance Art Saturday, June 18, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive in Encinitas. Attendees will be transformed by music performances by celebrated San Diego and Orange County- based Iranian musicians, conceptual traditional dance by talented Kosar Abbasi, and masterful paintings of words from Persian poet Rumi by Los Angeles-based artist Mohtadi Mirak onto the body of the canvas, bringing to life the inner character of the subject. Light refreshments and Persian sweets will be served during intermission.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General Admission is $45, and Encinitas Friends of the Arts members are $40. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3Q2OD8F. All proceeds from the event go towards public art and arts education in Encinitas. Visit EncinitasArts.org.

Taste of Encinitas

Tickets are now on sale for the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting Wireless. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $40 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer and ciders at over 20 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple venues. To reduce waste for the event, each participant will receive a reusable cup, presented by C3 Bank.

Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets. Tickets are also available at the E101 office, 818 S. Coast Highway 101. The $40 per person price includes all food and 10 drink samples, as well as all the entertainment. Same day tickets will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance.

Vegan Food Popup

The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup has relocated to the grounds of San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, and will be held every other Saturday, beginning June 18, from noon-4 p.m. The new venue is home to historic buildings and gardens and features shady areas to sit and play games. On June 18, singer/songwriter Jess Wright will perform an acoustic set while attendees enjoy a large selection of things to eat, all made exclusively from plants. Over 40 vendors, including locals such as Nomad Eats, Sabor Piri Piri, SeaCo Catch, Uprising Pizza and Stone Monkey, will be joined by well-known Los Angeles-based vendors Cena Vegan and Veggie Fam. Crowd-favorite The Donuttery will be there with a truck-full of its treats, just one of several dessert options available that day. Visit veganfoodpopup.com.

One year anniversary to be celebrated at Westmont of Encinitas

Senior Living community Westmont of Encinitas opened in June 2021 during the Covid pandemic without an official Grand Opening celebration. A year later and the community will finally host its official ribbon-cutting and reception in honor of its first anniversary. The public grand opening will take place on Thursday, June 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Westmont of Encinitas is giving back to the community by making donations to Encinitas Senior Center, the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center and the Solana Beach Senior Center. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP by calling 760-452-6037. Attendees should be aware that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required at the registration table.

The privately-owned, La Jolla-based Westmont Living has more than 20 years of experience offering exceptional care to seniors and currently operates 17 communities in California and Oregon. Westmont of Encinitas is located at 1920 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024. Call 760-452-6037. For more information, visit, westmontofencinitas.com.

San Diego County Fair runs through July 4

The San Diego County Fair will take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from June 8 to July 4. In addition to the usual rides, the fair will also include competitive exhibits. The summer concert series includes artists such as Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls and Gabriel Iglesias. The original theme planned for 2020, Heroes Unite, will be resurrected this year as Heroes Reunite. There will also be an exhibit that honors the stories of “heroes next door.” Visit sdfair.com.

Wednesdays @ Noon Concerts

The June 22 Wednesdays @ Noon Concerts event will feature Isabelle Oehmichen, a concert pianist who draws upon her French heritage and unusual musical training in her delicately. The concert will be held from 12 noon-1 p.m. at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Drive). Free.

‘Live Music at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course’

“Live Music at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course” will take place Wednesday, June 22 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Join the event for live music on the patio with local musician Christina LaRocca at the Ranch Grill. Address: 1275 Quail Gardens Drive. 760-943-6814.

iPalpiti Festival passes now on sale

Four-concerti Palpiti Festival passes are now on sale through June 17. The iPalpiti Festival runs July 14-17. Ensure you have a ticket for all three soloist concerts at the Encinitas Library before they sell out, as well as the acclaimed orchestra concert at the Conrad in La Jolla, with a Festival Pass. To buy tickets go to bit.ly/38UjIdW

The concerts will be held at the Encinitas Library and at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. Single tickets will go on sale June 18.

