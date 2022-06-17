Advertisement
Events

Alila Sessions concert benefits Rob Machado Foundation on June 30

Alila Marea Beach Resort is hosting a concert series with the Belly Up.
(Courtesy)
Alila Marea Beach Resort has partnered with the Belly Up to create “Alila Sessions”, an intimate seaside concert and dinner series benefitting the Rob Machado Foundation.

The next show in the series will be on Thursday, June 30 featuring the hip indie pop sounds of up-and-coming star, Goth Babe. and opening
artist Lily Meola. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets include a pre-show reception-style dinner, cocktail and tasting from Templeton Rye, and concert lounge seating in the property’s Oceana Ballroom.

Tickets can be purchased at bellyupsolanabeach.com

