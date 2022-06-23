Local and regional events

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concerts return

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Del Mar Foundation’s ever-popular Summer Twilight Concert series returns to Powerhouse Park on Tuesday, June 28, featuring local favorite The Sully Band. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, The Donnis Trio, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. The Foundation has also scheduled two more concerts for this summer: On July 19, perennial favorite The Mighty Untouchables will headline, followed by renowned Rolling Stones tribute band The Rolling Heartbreakers on Aug. 23.

For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org. Location address: 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar, 92014.

Del Mar Rose Society at the Fair

Del Mar Rose Society (DMRS) will be at the San Diego County Fair Thursday, June 30, in the Flower and Garden Section. Visit its blazing display of beloved roses grown from DMRS members’ own gardens. Bring your friends and family to get acquainted with and smell the many varieties of roses. Bring your questions too and its members will be happy to share their knowledge to help take the mystery out of growing beautiful roses. Call 760-809-6860 for more information.

San Diego County Fair runs through July 4

The San Diego County Fair continues at the Del Mar Fairgrounds through July 4. In addition to the usual rides, the fair features competitive exhibits. The summer concert series includes artists such as Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls and Gabriel Iglesias. The original theme planned for 2020, Heroes Unite, has been resurrected this year as Heroes Reunite. There is also be an exhibit that honors the stories of “heroes next door.” Visit sdfair.com.

Fourth of July Celebration at San Diego Fairgrounds

Patriotic celebration all day on July 4 topped off with fireworks at 9 p.m., which can be viewed throughout the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Parking is $15; admission is $12-$20 for ages 6 and older. Admission and Parking passes are online advance sale only. sdfair.com

Tuesday Night Comics

Tuesday Night Comics returns to the North Coast Repertory Theatre June 28 at 7:30 p.m. Host Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more. The line-up also includes: Tony Calabrese, headliner; James Hancock, feature; Brendan Jay, opening act; Ash Foster, musical act. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Box office: (858) 481-1055 or.northcoastrep.org.

Speaker to talk about ‘Moving Past Fear to Healing’

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Rancho Santa Fe is sponsoring a free Christian Science lecture for the community titled “Moving Past Fear to Healing” by Christian Science teacher, lecturer and practitioner Lisa Troseth,C.S.B. on Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Troseth will talk about how “fear can seem inevitable---part of who we are. But God’s all-embracing love can overcome fear, reveal peace, and move life forward.” The talk will be held at the Christan Science Church, 6165 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe.

The lecture may also be live streamed by visiting cschurchrsf.org. All are welcome.

‘Weddings’ theme at next Del Mar Toastmasters meeting

Del Mar Toastmasters invites all to an in-person meeting with the theme of “Weddings” on Friday, June 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar.

Every meeting provides two informative and entertaining speeches, an opportunity to speak impromptu, educational tips, and an enormous opportunity to laugh and learn essential communication skills. For details check us out at www.DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com

North Coast Symphony Pops Concert

“Dancing with Diamonds” is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 9, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform a variety of famous dances, including Strauss’ Blue Danube Waltz, Balmages’ Summer Dances, Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance No. 3, Rogers’ The Carousel Waltz, Selections from My Fair Lady and more. Now in its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Exhibition at Spanish Village explores different points of view

An exhibition of painting and digital photography, “Points of View” featuring creative works of art is on view at Gallery 21, Spanish Village Art Center, in Balboa Park, 1770 Village Place, San Diego, daily, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., from July 5 through July 18. A reception will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 1 - 4 p.m. The exhibition showcases work by five well-known California artists: Marsha Korobkin, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Gwen Nobil and Philip Petrie. Visit spanishvillageartcenter.com for more information.

Batiquitos Lagoon presents ‘Shells of the World’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on July 9 at 10 a.m. titled “Shells of the World”, presented by BLF docent Paula Barton. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids. Come learn about local mollusks and the animals that inhabit them, and see other beautiful shells from far away. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

New Village Arts to present Leonard Bernstein’s New York

New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, will present a tribute to Leonard Bernstein’s work as a composer at NVA’s Flower Fields outdoor stage in Carlsbad. The two-character show explores Bernstein’s relationship with New York City; his famous New York friends such as Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Jerome Robbins and Aaron Copland; and the impact that New York had on Bernstein’s music, life and relationships.

Conceived and arranged by Broadway conductor, music director and arranger Rob Fisher, Leonard Bernstein’s New York features memorable songs from West Side Story, On the Town, Wonderful Town, and many more. Previews: June 29 and 30. Performances run July 1 through July 31. Visit www.newvillagearts.org for exact dates, showtimes and tickets. Call 760-433-3245 for tickets as well.

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association recently announced its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival July 9 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Grateful for the return of live, in-person events, Leucadia 101 is celebrating big and featuring legendary local acts Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry. There will be a Craft Beer Garden sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha. Attendees 21+ will be able to enjoy beer from Ballast Point, as well as Kombucha from Local Roots

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. For more information, email _info@leucadia101.com, or visit leucadia101.com.

Zero Waste Fair

I Love A Clean San Diego County and the City of Encinitas will host the seventh annual Zero Waste Fair on Saturday, June 25. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EUSD Farm Lab, provides a chance to learn about all things zero waste with tips on low-waste living, composting, recycling, sustainable swaps for everyday products and more.

The event includes an informative panel of expert speakers, educational booths from local sustainable companies and nonprofit organizations, hands-on low-waste DIYs to take home, a dedicated Kids’ Corner with family-friendly activities and even a “Swap and Shop” booth for guests to take a few things and leave a few.

EUSD Farm Lab is located at 441 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Visit zerowastefair.org.

Taste of Encinitas

Tickets are now on sale for the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting Wireless. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $40 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer and ciders at over 20 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple venues. To reduce waste for the event, each participant will receive a reusable cup, presented by C3 Bank.