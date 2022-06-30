Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Dance to Evolve” at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at 7555 Draper Ave. The hip-hop-inspired class is aimed at preschool and elementary school children. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and is open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Art from the Garden” at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave., through Thursday, June 30. The exhibit features paintings of the Secret Garden Tour of La Jolla. Free.

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur Hammons, Jim Guerin and Jack Butler in concert at 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Free. 858-551-8772

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents the First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The La Jolla Music Society continues its “Traffic Jams” outdoor jazz concert series at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 7600 Fay Ave. The Steve Pandi Jazz Trio will perform. Free.

• Friends of the La Jolla Library presents “Ode to the Blue Forest” from Wednesday, July 6, through Saturday, Aug. 13, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit will feature original cyanotypes by La Jolla artist Oriana Poindexter. Cyanotype is a process that creates blue and white photographs using chemistry, sunlight, and water. A reception will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 15, and a children’s cyanotype workshop will begin at 10 a.m. that day. Free. To register for the workshop, email GrahamK@sandiego.gov.

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Jim Kempton on Thursday, July 7, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Jim Kempton )

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Jim Kempton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Kempton will discuss and sign his new book, “Women on Waves: A Cultural History of Surfing: From Ancient Goddesses and Hawaiian Queens to Malibu Movie Stars and Millennial Champions.” Free, or $18.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/kempton-2022

The La Jolla Women’s Theatre Workshop will present a staged reading, arranged and directed by Bobbi Randall (pictured), of “Edna St. Vincent Millay: A Portrait of the Poet in her Own Words” on Saturday, July 9. (Courtesy of Bobbi Randall)

• The La Jolla Women’s Theatre Workshop presents a staged reading of “Edna St. Vincent Millay: A Portrait of the Poet in her Own Words” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The performance, arranged and directed by Bobbi Randall, will offer a look at the life and poetry of the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry. Free. For more information, email bjeanrandall2@gmail.com.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery has extended its exhibit “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, July 9, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Judith Foosaner, Jimi Gleason, Theresa Herron, Gary Paller, Allan Morrow, Mark Perlman, Astrid Preston, Peter Stephens, Geoffroy Tobé and Chris Trueman. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Lempicka” through Sunday, July 24, at the playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical about art deco painter Tamara de Lempicka is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/lempicka

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “Stars” through Saturday, July 30, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo show features large-scale works by Gary Lang. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Friday, Aug. 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Twelve artists are showing 70 pieces of work in a mixture of media including acrylic, oil, digital and photography. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆