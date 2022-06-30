July 1: Upcoming local and regional events

The Remarkable Mister Holmes set to run at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep will present a world premiere of the musical murder mystery comedy The Remarkable Mister Holmes July 20-Aug. 21. It’s London in the 1890s. The city is besieged with a series of baffling crimes that only the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his new assistant can solve. Not only do they sleuth and scrutinize – they also sing! From the nimble minds of beloved performer Omri Schein and North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein with music by Daniel Lincoln, comes this fast-paced, outrageous, often irreverent, but loving, tribute to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales.

There will be a talkback with actors and director on July 29 after the performance. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

San Diego Botanic Garden puts on ‘World of Houseplants’

San Diego Botanic Garden holds its summer exhibition, “World of Houseplants,” from July 16 through Sept. 5, featuring rare species and everyday houseplants ranging from air plants and aroids to carnivorous plants and wax plants. The exhibit will be in the 8,000-square-foot Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the garden at Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road, and builds on the conservatory collection with hundreds more plants. Vendors from the U.S. and abroad will sell plants and cuttings, potting materials, unique pots, and other houseplant products on certain days. The garden will offer classes and hands-on workshops about caring for plants from begonias to bromeliads, potting techniques and supplies.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden’s 37 acres during the same visit. For more information, visit sdbgarden.org. — Linda McIntosh

Fourth of July Celebration at San Diego Fairgrounds

Patriotic celebration all day on July 4 topped off with fireworks at 9 p.m., which can be viewed throughout the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Parking is $15; admission is $12-$20 for ages 6 and older. Admission and Parking passes are online advance sale only. sdfair.com

Olivenhain July 4th Parade and Potluck

The Olivenhain July 4th Parade and Potluck will be held Monday, July 4, from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall. Timing: 11:30 a.m. Bike Parade: Assemble along the east side of the Meeting Hall grounds, and participants will parade along Cole Ranch Road. Decorate your bike/wagon/scooter if you want to. Prizes will be given for most patriotic canine, mask, etc.

Picnicking will follow the parade on the Hall grounds. Bring your own food and beverages, chairs and blankets. Patriotic music will be provided by the Olivenhain Town Council (OTC). If you plan on attending, RSVP via email to events@olivenhain.org so the OTC can get an idea of how many people to expect.

If you wish to volunteer for this event, contact OTC President Mark Mayer at president@olivenhain.org. Visit www.olivenhain.org/events/

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association recently announced its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival July 9 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Grateful for the return of live, in-person events, Leucadia 101 is celebrating big and featuring legendary local acts Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry. Other perennial favorites will be returning to perform as well. There will be a Craft Beer Garden sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha. Attendees 21+ will be able to enjoy beer from Ballast Point, as well as Kombucha from Local Roots

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. For more information, email info@leucadia101.com, or visit leucadia101.com.

iPalpiti Festival

The iPalpiti Festival runs July 14-17. Ensure you have a ticket for all three soloist concerts at the Encinitas Library before they sell out, as well as the acclaimed orchestra concert at the Conrad in La Jolla, with a Festival Pass. To buy tickets go to bit.ly/38UjIdW

The concerts will be held at the Encinitas Library and at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

North Coast Symphony Pops Concert

“Dancing with Diamonds” is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 9, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform a variety of famous dances, including Strauss’ Blue Danube Waltz, Balmages’ Summer Dances, Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance No. 3, Rogers’ The Carousel Waltz, Selections from My Fair Lady and more. Now in its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Taste of Encinitas

Tickets are now on sale for the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting Wireless. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $40 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer and ciders at over 20 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple venues. To reduce waste for the event, each participant will receive a reusable cup, presented by C3 Bank.

Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets. Tickets are also available at the E101 office, 818 S. Coast Highway 101. The $40 per person price includes all food and 10 drink samples, as well as all the entertainment. Same day tickets will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance.

San Diego County Fair runs through July 4

The San Diego County Fair continues at the Del Mar Fairgrounds through July 4. In addition to the usual rides, the fair features competitive exhibits. The summer concert series includes artists such as Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls and Gabriel Iglesias. The original theme planned for 2020, Heroes Unite, has been resurrected this year as Heroes Reunite. There is also be an exhibit that honors the stories of “heroes next door.” Visit sdfair.com.

Exhibition at Spanish Village explores different viewpoints

An exhibition of painting and digital photography, “Points of View” featuring creative works of art is on view at Gallery 21, Spanish Village Art Center, in Balboa Park, 1770 Village Place, San Diego, daily, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., from July 5 through July 18. A reception will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 1 - 4 p.m. The exhibition showcases work by five well-known California artists: Marsha Korobkin, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Gwen Nobil and Philip Petrie. Visit spanishvillageartcenter.com for more information.

Batiquitos Lagoon presents ‘Shells of the World’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on July 9 at 10 a.m. titled “Shells of the World”, presented by BLF docent Paula Barton. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids. Come learn about local mollusks and the animals that inhabit them, and see other beautiful shells from far away. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Summer programs at San Diego Botanic Garden

The following events will be held at the San Diego Botanic Garden (sdbgarden.org):

Summer Nights (SDBG will be open until 8 p.m. on six Thursdays: June 30, July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and 25, Sept. 8). Take advantage of extended hours to enjoy the summer’s warm weather and long days. Stroll through the Garden at sunset, and enjoy refreshments around fire pits near the main entrance. Food from onsite vendors during these summer nights is available for pre-order online. In addition, visitors can purchase special tickets (which include general admission) to attend the following events:

July 14: Concert on the Lawn: Hullabaloo; July 28: Ticketed Amphitheater Concert: Finnegan Blue; Aug. 11: Concert on the Lawn: Billy Lee and the JukeTones; Aug. 25: Ticketed Special Presentation: Wine in the Garden; Sept. 8: Ticketed Amphitheater Concert: Peter Pupping Band.

SAPLinGS (Wednesdays - Friday from 10 a.m. - noon). Kids can participate in activities through SDBG’s SAPLinGS (Science, Art and PLay in Garden Spaces) program. Kids are able to help the team garden in the Incredible Edibles Garden, learn cool science, play in Toni’s Treehouse, make music and art, and splash in the mountain stream. SDBG has three children’s gardens: Hamilton Children’s Garden, Seeds of Wonder and Junior Quail Trail.

Science Seminar Series debuts

Join SDBG each month on the fourth Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to learn about cutting-edge research and the latest discoveries that showcase the important foles plants play in people’s lives.

Visit www.sdbgarden.org for tickets and more information.

North County artist shapes local landscapes into technicolor dreams

Artist and San Diego native Kate Joiner made a pivotal choice during Covid -19: to embrace every painting with a vivid happiness and a strong attachment to the subject’s past.

Joiner’s solo show “The Land We Love,” at the Encinitas Community Center, runs from July 1 to Aug. 31. There will be an artist reception on Saturday, July 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Joiner is a Carlsbad-based artist, a member of the San Dieguito Art Guild, and a planning committee member of the Oceanside Museum of Art Artist Alliance.

In 2021, she won an Honorable Mention and “Artist Choice Award” at the Oceanside Museum of Art Plein Air festival for her urban landscape “Sunny Side Cassidy.” Her work has been shown at Front Porch Gallery in Carlsbad, Off Track Gallery in Encinitas and The Studio Door in Hillcrest. You can also see her work online at katejoiner.com.

Christmas in July Craft Fair

The artists at Rancho Calevero Mobile Home Park will host a Christmas in July Craft Fair at 3570 Calevero Lane, Oceanside on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will include a variety of crafts such as jewelry, photos, crocheted items, weavings, greeting cards, painted rocks, and other items. Get an early start on holiday gift shopping. The location will be behind the pool above the clubhouse. For more information, call 760-305-7285.