Advertisement
Share
Events

Book sale at Cardiff by the Sea Library runs July 5-9

Share

The Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library used bookstore, “The Book Nook,” due to the generous donations of the community, will offer all fiction book categories for 50% off the marked price from July 5 - 9.

All proceeds from book sales go to support the Cardiff by the Sea Library and its programs, including office supplies, books, magazines and periodicals, and adult and children’s activities and programs. The Book Nook is found inside the south door of the Cardiff Library, at 2081 Newcastle Avenue, and is open Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Come in and see the wonderful selection of books.

Events

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement