Book sale at Cardiff by the Sea Library runs July 5-9

The Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library used bookstore, “The Book Nook,” due to the generous donations of the community, will offer all fiction book categories for 50% off the marked price from July 5 - 9.

All proceeds from book sales go to support the Cardiff by the Sea Library and its programs, including office supplies, books, magazines and periodicals, and adult and children’s activities and programs. The Book Nook is found inside the south door of the Cardiff Library, at 2081 Newcastle Avenue, and is open Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Come in and see the wonderful selection of books.