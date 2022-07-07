Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Growing Cacti and Succulents 101” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, online (rescheduled from May 18). Jennifer Greene, a board member of the San Diego Cactus & Succulent Society, will speak. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Dance to Evolve” at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at 7555 Draper Ave. The hip-hop-inspired class is aimed at preschool and elementary school children. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve presents a Junior Rangers program at 9 a.m. Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, at 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The 90-minute morning sessions for ages 7-12 will offer educational and social activities to teach about nature and the reserve, including mammals, reptiles, insects, plants, the Kumeyaay and stewardship. Free. torreypine.org/eduprograms/junior-ranger

• San Diego-based teen leadership organization Whatever It Takes presents a three-day teenage hackathon starting Monday, July 18, at the UC San Diego Innovation Lab in La Jolla. The hackathon invites teens to work in teams to pitch solutions to their city’s biggest problems. Prizes and certification from UCSD’s Office of Innovation & Commercialization will be awarded. $500. doingwit.org/camp-wit-hackathons

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Mother/Daughter Yoga: Building Resistance with Erica Rood” at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $49 per pair. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Women’s Theatre Workshop presents a staged reading of “Edna St. Vincent Millay: A Portrait of the Poet in Her Own Words” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The performance, arranged and directed by Bobbi Randall, will offer a look at the life and poetry of the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry. Free. Email bjeanrandall2@gmail.com.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery has extended its exhibit “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, July 9, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Judith Foosaner, Jimi Gleason, Theresa Herron, Gary Paller, Allan Morrow, Mark Perlman, Astrid Preston, Peter Stephens, Geoffroy Tobé and Chris Trueman. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author John Ratajkowski at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Ratajkowski will discuss and sign his book “Cow Tuesday.”

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla presents “Erika Torri: The Continuous Thread” through Saturday, July 16. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Erika Torri: The Continuous Thread” through Saturday, July 16, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit of Torri’s textile pieces and other materials honors her tenure as executive director at the Athenaeum ahead of her retirement this month. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Lempicka” through Sunday, July 24, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical about art deco painter Tamara de Lempicka is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/lempicka

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “Stars” through Saturday, July 30, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo show features large-scale works by Gary Lang. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibition through Friday, Aug. 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Twelve artists are showing 70 pieces of work in a mixture of media including acrylic, oil, digital and photography. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of their art. Free. lajollahistory.org

Galas & events

A tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla will be offered Thursday, July 21. (Maha Bazzari)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The tour will be led by educator Norma Schwab. $5 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆