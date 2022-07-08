Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea events return to Moonlight Beach

The Summer Concert series at Moonlight Beach is back. What better place to enjoy great summer music than on the beach, with your toes in the sand?

The series will kick off with Gypsy Dreams, a Fleetwood Mac cover band this Sunday, July 10. Each free concert is held from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Full line-up is as follows:

- July 10 – Gypsy Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover band)

- July 24 – Mark Easterday (Country)

- Aug. 7 – Joker’s Hand (Rock)

-Aug. 21 – Rayford Brothers (50s/60s classics)

Concert series sponsors are AMR Ambulance and Ting. More information at www.EncinitasParksandRec.com