July 15: Upcoming local and regional events

LITVAKdance: Dancing Outdoors Take 2 set for July 30

LITVAKdance will host an evening of live dance, music, art and libations in the gardens at ICA San Diego North in Encinitas. The event will be held Saturday, July 30, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.

LITVAKdance performs alongside guest companies from Los Angeles to Tijuana in its second annual “Dancing Outdoors” event. See live music by Mariachi Champaña Nevin, peruse art exhibitions by Aaron Glasson and ICA/SD resident artist Minerva Cuervas, and enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting, all with a drink in hand.

For tickets go to: litvakdance.ticketleap.com/dancing-outdoorstake2/

For more information, visit LITVAKdance.org/performs

Assistance League to hold Christmas in July Sale

The Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) will hold a sale the week of July 25, offering holiday décor at 30% off. The sale will be held at the ALRSD thrift shop at 1543 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, 92024. The League is looking for donations of holiday décor to sell at the sale. No holiday clothing or large items will be accepted but customers are welcome to dress up in their favorite holiday attire, as will the volunteers working at that time.

ALRSD is a 100% volunteer nonprofit based in Encinitas, supporting students and individuals experiencing poverty and trauma in North San Diego County. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. Visit www.alrsd.org.

Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea events return

The Summer Concert series at Moonlight Beach is back. What better place to enjoy great summer music than on the beach, with your toes in the sand? The series kicked off July 10 with Gypsy Dreams, a Fleetwood Mac cover band. Each free concert is held from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. The rest of the line-up is as follows: July 24 – Mark Easterday (Country); Aug. 7 – Joker’s Hand (Rock); Aug. 21 – Rayford Brothers (50s/60s classics). Concert series sponsors are AMR Ambulance and Ting. More information at www.EncinitasParksandRec.com

Encinitas Flea Market on July 23

The city of Encinitas and Encinitas Friends of the Arts will hold this year’s Encinitas Flea and Art Market at the Pacific View Elementary school site on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come check out local vendors, art and vintage treasures with all proceeds going to support the activation of the Pacific View site as an art center. The former school, which closed in 2003, is located in downtown Encinitas on Third Street.

Bands announced for Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced the nine bands to play at numerous locations for the 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas on Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., presented by Ting Wireless. The musicians will entertain the 1,400-plus attendees that stroll South Coast Hwy 101 sampling food from 15+ restaurants and wine and beer from 20+ Sip Stops in Downtown Encinitas.

Visit www.encinitas101.com for the list of bands that will perform at the event, for more information and to purchase tickets online. Tickets are also available at the E101 office (818 S. Coast Hwy 101). Same day tickets (if available) will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance.

Shelter offers Pets for Patriots program

The Pets for Patriots adoption program at Rancho Coastal Humane Society waives adoption fees for veterans. As with any other adoption, the goal is to make a lifelong match. Standard procedure applies with an adoption survey and interview. Veterans can qualify by applying online at petsforpatriots.org/adopt-a-pet/how-it-works

Free walking tour of historic Encinitas

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold its next free guided outdoor walking tour of historic downtown Encinitas on Saturday, July 16. The docent guided two-hour tour includes many points of historic interest such as the iconic boathouses, Cottonwood Creek, relocated historic buildings, and much more as participants wind their way through downtown Encinitas.

Join the tour at the historic one-room 1883 Schoolhouse located at 390 West F Street by 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. The walking tour runs from 10 a.m. – noon. Bring your camera, walking shoes, and a desire to learn more about the historic downtown Encinitas. Dogs are always welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted for the all-volunteer organization.

2022 Farm Film & Music Series continues

Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, is holding its 2022 Farm Film & Music Series designed to educate and entertain the community about this planet.

The series features inspiring documentary films, local musicians, and meaningful conversations around equitable food systems, environmental justice, and caring for the planet. Attendees will learn from dedicated activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians about how regenerative agriculture has the potential to save the soil, rebuild communities, combat climate change, and feed the world.

All people are welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks to enjoy an evening on the Farm. The first event took place June 23. Save the dates for upcoming Farm Film & Music Series: July 21 – “A Plastic Ocean”; Aug. 18 – “Unbroken Ground”; Sept. 15 – “The Biggest Little Farm”; Oct. 13 – “Fantastic Fungi”

For more information and registration, visit: coastalrootsfarm.org/farm-film-music-series/.

Coastal Roots Farm, located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, is following all county, city, and state Covid-19 protocols. For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.

Summer Nights at Botanic Garden

Summer Nights continue at 8 p.m. July 28, Aug. 11 and 25, and Sept. 8 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road. Highlights include extended hours, food vendors and fire pits. In addition, visitors can purchase special tickets (which include general admission) to attend the concerts and special events, including ticketed amphitheater concert with Finnegan Blue on July 28, Concert on the Lawn with Billy Lee and the JukeTones on Aug. 11, ticketed presentation on Wine in the Garden on Aug. 25, and Peter Pupping Band on Sept.8. Get tickets and pre-order food at sdbgarden.org/summernights.htm.

OOLY Warehouse sale and benefit

OOLY, the whimsical and colorful arts, crafts and school supply brand, will host its annual warehouse sale at OOLY Headquarters in Carlsbad July 22-23. The woman-owned, San Diego-based company, invites the community to its headquarters to take advantage of deeply discounted products ahead of the back-to-school season. With a portion of the profits benefiting ArtReach and Casa de Amparo charities, the annual event will also feature a craft activity area complete with OOLY favorites for visitors to enjoy. The event will be held July 22, noon-6 p.m. and July 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at OOLY Headquarters, 5607 Palmer Way, Carlsbad, 92010. Visit ooly.com. Also visit artreachsandiego.org and casadeamparo.org.

Fashion Week San Diego continues to hold Youth fashion sustainability workshop

Fashion Week San Diego (FWSD) recently announced it will launch its second annual Haute STEAM program on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knobbe Martens Law Firm. The one-day youth sustainability workshop offers eight high school students the opportunity to learn tactical skills surrounding design basics and sustainable fashion solutions. Participants will hear expert insight from 2022 Fashion Week San Diego designers Sierra Mitchell, MOTIV and J2911, and sustainability expert Jackie Shihadeh from The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

All participants will receive a free pass to Fashion Week San Diego’s rooftop trunk show on Oct. 9 at the Andaz Hotel, in addition to fashion sketchbooks, fabric and sewing supplies. Eligible participants must be in high school with signed engagement agreements by a parent or guardian. Interested participants can register at

fashionweeksd.com/haute-steam-program/

Registration will remain open until all eight spots are full.

Christmas in July Craft Fair

The artists at Rancho Calevero Mobile Home Park will host a Christmas in July Craft Fair at 3570 Calevero Lane, Oceanside on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will include a variety of crafts such as jewelry, photos, crocheted items, weavings, greeting cards, painted rocks, and other items. Get an early start on holiday gift shopping. The location will be behind the pool above the clubhouse. For more information, call 760-305-7285.

‘The Birds of Torrey Pines’ public talk

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s July Nature Discovery Series will be a presentation about “The Birds of Torrey Pines” by Marty Hales. Learn about the common birds and hear their songs and calls. The public talk on Saturday, July 16, at 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Visit torreypine.org

The Remarkable Mister Holmes set to run at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep will present a world premiere of the musical murder mystery comedy The Remarkable Mister Holmes July 20-Aug. 21. It’s London in the 1890s. The city is besieged with a series of baffling crimes that only the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his new assistant can solve. Not only do they sleuth and scrutinize – they also sing! From the nimble minds of beloved performer Omri Schein and North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein with music by Daniel Lincoln, comes this fast-paced, outrageous, often irreverent, but loving, tribute to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales.

There will be a talkback with actors and director on July 29 after the performance. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

‘What’s Inside That Sexy Brain of Yours’ at North Coast Rep

Variety Nights at North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “a night of laughter and mind-blowing mystery” at “What’s Inside That Sexy Brain of Yours” featuring De’Anna Nunez (www.deannanunez.com) on Monday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. Nunez invites members of her audience to journey through their imagination in hypnosis. Nunez has appeared on more than 250 stages across the world.

North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.

San Diego Botanic Garden puts on ‘World of Houseplants’

San Diego Botanic Garden holds its summer exhibition, “World of Houseplants,” from July 16 through Sept. 5, featuring rare species and everyday houseplants ranging from air plants and aroids to carnivorous plants and wax plants. The exhibit will be in the 8,000-square-foot Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the garden at Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road, and builds on the conservatory collection with hundreds more plants. Vendors from the U.S. and abroad will sell plants and cuttings, potting materials, unique pots, and other houseplant products on certain days. The garden will offer classes and hands-on workshops about caring for plants from begonias to bromeliads, potting techniques and supplies.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden’s 37 acres during the same visit. For more information, visit sdbgarden.org. — Linda McIntosh