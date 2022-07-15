17th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer returns Aug. 14

The 17th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, this free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features numerous pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an agility course by Kamp Kanine. There will be dog contests, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge, and opportunity drawings.

Enjoy the Libation Lounge featuring The Lost Abbey, Ashland Hard Seltzer, Boochcraft, and Seaborne Cocktails situated next to the food trucks and food pop-ups, so you can cool down and eat some of your favorite foods while listening to live music at the Libation Lounge stage. For a full event schedule, check out cardiff101.com.

“Rescue Row” will be the place to adopt a forever fur friend featuring rescue groups presented by Rancho Coastal Humane Society. The City of Encinitas “Pet Health Expo” will be offering pet services, including microchipping, licensing, vaccinations, and more, thanks to San Diego Humane Society. Ethos Veterinary Specialty Hospital (VSH) will help answer any veterinary questions. Neso tents will also be placed throughout the park to provide much-needed shade for everyone.

Does your pup like to strut its fluff? Compete in a contest for a chance to take home a ribbon for 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place. First place winners receive a gift basket filled with dog food, toys, and treats. Register day of the event at 9 a.m. with a $10 cash per entry.

For more information or to volunteer at the event visit cardiff101.com.