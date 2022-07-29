July 29: Upcoming local and regional events

Taste of Encinitas

Encinitas 101 Main Street’s Taste of Encinitas returns on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Treat your taste buds to food and drink samples from over 15 local restaurants and enjoy local wine and local craft beer served at 20 Sip Stops hosted by shops and salons. There will be non-alcoholic sip stops throughout town as well. Pause along the way to enjoy live music at several venues.

To help make this year’s Taste of Encinitas easier on the environment, Encinitas 101 will be supplying each participant with a reusable Encinitas 101 MainStreet takeaway cup, sponsored by the newly open C3 Bank. Participating restaurants are being encouraged to minimize waste and use eco-friendly plates and utensils. Additionally, for the third year, the event will not permit the use of styrofoam. For tickets visit encinitas101.com.

Family Fun Day at San Elijo Lagoon

The Nature Collective will host a free Family Fun Day at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The family-friendly event is focused on fire awareness with an opportunity to learn about the impact of fire on wildlife, particular adaptations for survival, and plants and animals that are fire dependent. Additionally, the Encinitas and Solana Beach fire departments will make a special appearance with fire trucks to share fire safety tips. Learn more at naturecollective.org.

Chamber plans state of city address

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2022 Encinitas State of the City address, taking place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Alila Marea Beach Resort.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear will recap her three terms as mayor, her vision for Encinitas’ future, and recognition of outstanding local businesses. The Encinitas Chamber and the three 101s — Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association, Leucadia 101 Main Street Association and Cardiff 101 Main Street — will also each recap their year. Reception at 5:30 p.m. features food samples from local restaurants. Beverages are available for purchase. The formal program begins at 7 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call (760) 753-6041 or email admin@encinitaschamber.com. To purchase tickets go to encinitaschamber.com/events/state-of-the-city/

Garden offers $1 entry for people in need

The San Diego Botanic Garden joined Museums for All, an access program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums and other collections. Museums for All supports those receiving food assistance benefits by providing admission to the garden for $1 per person, for groups of up to four people, with a state-issued SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card or a Women, Infants, & Children card and valid photo ID. Visit sdbgarden.org.

Moonlight Beach Concert Series

The Encinitas Park and Recreation Department’s Moonlight Beach Summer Concert series will continue with rock band Joker’s Hand on Sunday, Aug. 7. The free concert is held from 3-5 p.m.

Coast to Crest Trail Challenge

This year the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is resuming its popular Coast to Crest Trail Challenge (C2C) featuring the most popular hikes from the first five years of the challenge.

The best-of series for 2022-23 will take hikers from the scrubby hills of Bernardo Summit to the pine forest on Volcan Mountain, with plenty of oaks and grasslands in between.

Newly appointed SDRVC Executive Director Cheryl Goddard invites adventurers to, “Lace up your boots and grab your camera. Take pictures of yourself at your favorite spots along the way. Send us your best trail experiences.”

Hikers can hike the five trails in any order. They must finish by June 30, 2023.

At the end of the challenge, the conservancy will pick its favorite photo and the winner(s) will receive a vintage Coast to Crest Trail shirt. Those who post their trail-challenge photos on social media and tag SDRVC will also be entered to win a SDRVC shirt. All participants will receive a C2C patch, this year designed by Canyon Crest Academy student Joyce Lee.

The trails are: Hike 1: Volcan Mountain via five oaks (5.5 miles, moderate to strenuous); Hike 2: Bernardo Mountain summit via Lake Hodges pedestrian bridge (6.6 miles, moderate to strenuous); Hike 3: Blue Sky Canyon trail (5.3 miles, moderate); Hike 4: Santa Ysabel east, west vista loop (4.2 miles, moderate to strenuous); Hike 5: Raptor Ridge (4.6 miles, easy to moderate)

Visit the SDRVC website www.sdrvc.org for all the details.

Animal shelter Teen Foster Program

The Teen Foster Program at Rancho Coastal Humane Society gives teenagers 15 and older a chance to work hands-on with animals at the shelter while they earn service hours for their school or other organization. The average length of stay of animals in foster care is 4 to 6 weeks. Training and parent approval are required. Visit rchumanesociety.org/foster.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold family event ‘All About Eggs’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. titled “All About Eggs”, presented by BLF Docent, Kathy Dickey and Barbara Wallach. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids. Come and learn all about bird and other kinds of eggs, such as insects, spiders and reptiles. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Encinitas historic bus tour to include Bumann Ranch

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886. This ranch has been carefully preserved and represents rural life in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This is an extraordinary opportunity to see a working ranch with many historic buildings. Three generations of the Bumann family have called this home for the past 125 years. The buildings and contents are totally original and unchanged. Of the many Encinitas homestead ranches that once dotted the back country, this is the only one to survive into the 21st century.

Each ticket supports the preservation of two of Encinitas’ most iconic historical buildings, the Boathouses. The EPA acquired the SS Moonlight and SS Encinitas in 2008 in order to maintain them and make sure they remain in place for future generations.

Tickets are available for $50 each. They may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F ST and 4th St at 9 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.

Basket & Gourd classes at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum

Members and non-members are invited to to take a class at the Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild’s annual Basket and Gourd Class Day on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This is an opportunity to learn from talented Guild members Cookie Hanson (Fun With Knotless Netting), Sue Kamin (Pine Needle Jewelry), and Carol Lang (Pine Needle Basketry Around A Found Object).

Students will bring their own lunch and class tools and supplies as outlined in the class descriptions at baskets-gourds.com/classes. Classes will be held outdoors under a covered patio at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas — next door to the San Diego Botanic Garden. Turn onto Ecke Ranch Road to access driveway.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 17th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, this free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features numerous pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an agility course by Kamp Kanine. There will be dog contests, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge, and opportunity drawings. For a full event schedule and to volunteer at the event, check out cardiff101.com.

‘Carney Magic’ coming to North Coast Rep

Comedian, actor, and sleight of hand virtuoso John Carney returns to North Coast Rep in his one-man show: Carney Magic, Aug. 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre. The show is a charming, hilarious and astounding theatrical experience with everything from story telling, personal stories and magic. From silly to sentimental, Carney Magic expertly weaves likable characters with magic and mind-blowing slight of hand to deliver a performance that will amaze and delight.

Honored by Hollywood’s Magic Castle, and the Academy of Magical Arts’ prestigious Performing Masters Fellowship, Carney’s engaging wit and dazzling talent have landed him appearances on “Jerry Seinfeld’s HBO Special,” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Carney is also an accomplished actor, with featured appearances on such TV shows as “Spin City” and “Two and a Half Men”, as well as numerous sketch comedy shows, plays, and theatrical productions. He has lectured extensively throughout the world, and his books “Magic by Design”, “Carneycopia”, and “The Book of Secrets” are considered modern classics in instruction of the art form. A family-friendly show.

Visit northcoastrep.org for tickets or call the box office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.