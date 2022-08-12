Aug. 12: Upcoming local and regional events

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 17th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Drive). Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, this free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features numerous pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an agility course by Kamp Kanine. There will be dog contests, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge, and opportunity drawings. For a full event schedule and to volunteer at the event, check out cardiff101.com. Parking is available at San Dieguito Academy (800 Santa Fe Drive) with a shuttle service (dogs are allowed on the shuttle) to and from the park from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Ovation Theatre’s musical comedy ‘The Addams Family’

Ovation Theatre’s production of the musical comedy “The Addams Family” is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. Packed with clever humor, high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and an incredible cast, children and adults alike will love this hilariously heartwarming story of family, secrets, and love.

Mia Rivera, a junior at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, is a standout as Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and fallen in love with a “normal” young man. As she confides in her father, Gomez Addams - skillfully played by Canyon Crest Academy graduate Nick Siljander - navigates the delicate dance between keeping a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia, and supporting his only daughter. But everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

La Costa Canyon graduate Reese Taylor is magnificent as Morticia, delivering powerful dance and vocals reminiscent of Broadway’s best. And fellow LCC grad Sean Sullivan is delightful as eccentric Uncle Fester. Rounding out the cast are Asher Ross (Oak Crest Middle) as Pugsley, Ben Koesling (San Dieguito Academy) as Lurch, Dylan Baurle (Cal Poly SLO) as Lucas, Ben Garon (Coastal Academy grad) as Mal, Sophia Chan (Pacific Ridge grad) as Alice, and Lexi Hoffman (UCI Freshman) as Grandma.

Remaining performances run Aug 12-14 at at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College, San Marcos. For tickets and more information www.ovationtheatre.org, call (760) 487-8568, email info@ovationtheatre.org.

Friends of the Cardiff Library two-day half-price book sale

The Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library will hold a two-day half-price book sale on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Cardiff Library deck and inside the Book Nook bookstore. Hours for the sale on both days are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public. Members of the Friends of the Cardiff Library are able to enter the sale one hour early, at 9 a.m. All sale proceeds go to support the library and its programs. Membership in the Friends of the Library is just $10 per year and helps support the library. As an added bonus, members receive up to five books for half price on Fridays all year long.

The Friends of the Library will be holding a raffle for two excellent collectible items: A like new set of The Godfather 40th Anniversary Blue Ray Collection” set, which sells for over $200 new and over $100 used on Amazon. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” in bonded leather, which sells on Amazon for $49.

Both items will be available to view at the two day sale. For more information, contact the Book Nook at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue in Cardiff, or see the website: https://friendscardifflibrary.org

Pacific Coast Harmony to host special guest night

Pacific Coast Harmony, an award-winning 4-part harmony a cappella ensemble, is hosting a special guest night Monday Aug. 22, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pappas Hall, below the church at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, 92007.

This is a great opportunity for people who love to sing to enjoy some fun, inclusive musical activities. Visitors may just enjoy watching the rehearsal or are welcome to join in. Guest books are provided with music to help guests sing along. Music reading skills are not required. Learning the music is signiﬁcantly aided by professionally-created audio tracks.

Pacific Coast Harmony is an a cappella ensemble based in Encinitas, under the direction of Bonnie McKibben, an award-winning director, quartet champion, and recording artist. PCH is a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

For more information, visit PacificCoastharmony.org or call (619) 427-6669.

6th Annual Festival of Books

Join in person and virtually for The San Diego Union-Tribune’s 6th Annual Festival of Books to be held Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and presented by the University of San Diego.

The Festival of Books, hosted on the University of San Diego campus, is an event for book lovers of all ages. Enjoy workshops, activities, photo booths, live entertainment, discussions with award-winning authors and more!

General admission is free. Registration is strongly encouraged. Certain author panels will require tickets. Go to bit.ly/3vPVKZG for tickets and registration. Carmel Valley author Janice Coy will be at the event’s Author Alley with her six fiction books to sell as well as a seventh newly published novella.

Save the date: La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Third Annual beWELL event

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 3rd Annual beWELL event: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle in Encinitas. Registration opens in September: www.rchalajolla.com. Contact Mina Zolfaghari for sponsor and underwriting opportunities: minasz1@mac.com. Net proceeds benefit Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Encinitas historic bus tour to include Bumann Ranch

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886. This ranch has been carefully preserved and represents rural life in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This is an extraordinary opportunity to see a working ranch with many historic buildings. Three generations of the Bumann family have called this home for the past 125 years. The buildings and contents are totally original and unchanged. Of the many Encinitas homestead ranches that once dotted the back country, this is the only one to survive into the 21st century.

Each ticket supports the preservation of two of Encinitas’ most iconic historical buildings, the Boathouses. The EPA acquired the SS Moonlight and SS Encinitas in 2008 in order to maintain them and make sure they remain in place for future generations.

Tickets are available for $50 each. They may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F ST and 4th St at 9 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.

Shark Lab at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s August Nature Discovery Series will be a presentation by California State University Long Beach of its Shark Lab Shack. The public event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. There will also be a beach scavenger hunt for children. Meet at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve North Beach parking lot, behind the restrooms. Visit torreypine.org. 12600 North Torrey Pines Road.

Uncorked Wine Festival

Upcoming events at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club include the Uncorked Wine Festival on Aug. 13, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy over 100 wines and champagnes from around the globe, sample from top local food trucks and enjoy music while watching the races from the Stretch Run. This event benefits Urban Surf 4 Kids, a local nonprofit organization that helps at risk and foster children through water and surf therapy. For ages 21 and over. Visit dmtc.com/calendar/detail/wine for tickets and more information.

Moonlight Beach Concert Series

The Encinitas Park and Recreation Department’s Moonlight Beach Summer Concert series will continue Aug. 21 with Rayford Brothers (50s/60s classics). The free concert is held from 3-5 p.m. More information at www.EncinitasParksandRec.com

Free Willy Wonka show to be presented in Solana Beach

The Solana Beach Community Theater is presenting a free performance of its summer camp show of “Willy Wonka” on Friday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach.

“The actors have been working super hard on the show” stated director Jolene Bogard. “And they have made all the sets and props and ‘special effects’. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The production features many “wow” factors such as an expanding Violet, a chocolate fountain and many others. This free show is for all ages and all are encouraged to come, bring your own chair and enjoy the show in true summer fashion. The group aims to hand out free candy and coupons to local businesses. It’s free and kid-friendly.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert

The next Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, Folklorick, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction, The Rolling Heartbreakers, at 7 p.m.

The Rolling Heartbreakers is a Rolling Stones and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band. For more information, go to delmarfoundation.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold family event ‘All About Eggs’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. titled “All About Eggs”, presented by BLF Docent, Kathy Dickey and Barbara Wallach. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids. Come and learn all about bird and other kinds of eggs, such as insects, spiders and reptiles. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern is hosting the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. now to Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call (858)720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.