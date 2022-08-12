Mendocino Farms to open Encinitas location on Aug. 23

Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for unique flavors of sandwiches and salads, will open its newest location in Encinitas on Aug. 23.

Located at 268 N. El Camino Real, the restaurant’s grand opening will include a celebration complete with music, family-friendly activities and giveaways.

Dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, Mendocino Farms is also donating 50% of opening day sales to Community Resource Center and its food and nutrition program, providing San Diego North County residents with access to healthy food.

“We’ve always stayed true to being a neighborhood gathering spot for fresh, flavorful food, so the family-friendly community of Encinitas is the perfect place for Mendocino Farms to grow in San Diego,” said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms in a news release. “We’re excited to help more North County residents eat well with our high-quality ingredients, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of our 50th location with them later this month.”

Locals are invited to join the grand opening festivities with a “Golden Giveaway” where two lucky guests whose meal is served on a golden tray will receive a $50 Mendocino Farms gift card each. Additionally, people can enjoy a free entrée offer when they sign up for a My Mendo account at MendocinoFarms.com and select “San Diego-Encinitas” as their favorite location prior to Aug. 22. The offer is valid for a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.