Encinitas mayor to present ‘State of the City’ address at Alila Marea Beach Resort

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Encinitas State of the City event will take place at the Alila Marea Beach Resort on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Poised and Ready"— Mayor Catherine Blakespear will give the keynote address recapping her three terms as mayor and her vision for the future of Encinitas.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear speaking at the recent ribbon-cutting event for the El Portal Undercrossing. (Robert McKenzie)

“I look forward to this event every year,” said Blakespear in a news release. “It inspires me to pause and take inventory of what happened over the last year and to look forward to what is ahead.”

The event also includes a synopsis of the past year from the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and the three 101s -- Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association, Leucadia 101 Main Street Association and Cardiff 101 Main Street.

“For over 30 years, the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce has been proud to host the annual State of the City Address to highlight our local businesses and what the Chamber has been able to do for the community,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO in the news release. “We look forward to bringing the mayor’s keynote address at this beautiful coastal venue to our amazing Encinitas community.”

The evening is an annual sell-out with 300 guests in attendance. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., there will be a cocktail reception where guests can enjoy food samples from local restaurants. The formal program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and are on sale now at encinitaschamber.com/events/state-of-the-city

