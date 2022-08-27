2022 Arts Alive Unveiling Reception set for Sept. 11

101 Artists’ Colony and Surfing Madonna Oceans Project will hold the 2022 Encinitas Arts Alive Unveiling Reception on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas.

All are invited to attend this amazing free art event, which includes refreshments, and enjoy seeing this year’s collection of paintings revealed at once. Meet the artists who contributed their time and passion to create the paintings. The countdown for the actual veil-drop will be shortly after 3 p.m.

Silent bidding for these fine art pieces starts at the reception and bids will then be accepted by phone at 760-473-5164 up to the day of the Live Auction on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Cardiff Town Center at Birmingham & San Elijo. Seaside Market, a long-time supporter of Arts Alive is this year’s sponsor.

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum/Ranch is a great open-air venue to view the art, place a silent bid, and stroll back to the founding days of the town. The museum exhibits are a must see if you haven’t been. Or if you have visited, you can see their exciting new additions.

This year marks the 21st Arts Alive Exhibit, which has become a highly anticipated and popular tradition in the Encinitas arts community. After the unveiling, the 22 paintings will be installed on lamp posts at Cardiff Town Center and Cardiff Restaurant Row on Coast Hwy 101 until they are taken down for a final display and auctioned off at the Live Auction on Nov. 13.

Go to artsaliveencinitas.com to view the exhibit online.