Celebrate Encinitas’ German roots at Oktoberfest on Sept. 25

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will host the 26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is open to the public with live entertainment including Bavarian music and dance troupes, German food, international refreshments, two beer gardens and a diverse selection of local artisan products.

Encinitas’ German roots go back to the northeastern colony of Olivenhain, which was founded by German farmers in 1884. The Encinitas Oktoberfest coincides with Germany’s start of Oktoberfest in mid-September.

Highlights of the event include a family fun zone, carnival rides, games, a street craft fair with more than 175 local vendors and a ceremonial parade at noon. The food and refreshment tents will serve authentic German beer and food from Tarintino’s Gourmet Sausage and Taste of Poland. The “Keepin’ It Local Craft Beer Garden” celebrates San Diego’s craft beer scene and features Duck Foot Brewing, Eppig Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Hangar 24, and Helia Brewing Co. For the first time, hard kombucha from Local Roots and hard cider from Bivouac Ciderworks will be offered. The Family Tent will exclusively serve beer from North County San Diego’s Burgeon Beer Co.

Live entertainment, sponsored by Ting Internet, will include Bavarian music from the Bavarian Beer Garden Band. Dance troupes from The Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers and the Encinitas Ballet will perform. Bach to Rock Encinitas will DJ the music at the Craft Beer Tent.

Oktoberfest is held along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real, between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. For more information, visit encinitasoktoberfest.com

