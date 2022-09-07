Super Girl Surf Pro features top surfers, free concerts and activities at Oceanside Pier

The World Surf League’s Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside Sept. 16-18. The event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. Admission is free.

The event is part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-based platform that includes four women’s action sports, esports and lifestyle events designed to promote female empowerment, inclusion and equality.

Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton and former Super Girl Champions Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Lakey Peterson, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Coco Ho, Sage Erickson, Courtney Conlogue, Caitlin Simmers (Oceanside), Alyssa Spencer (Encinitas) and Samantha Sibley (San Clemente).

The event will also feature an elite-level women’s longboarding competition with 48 of the top female pros and up-and-coming stars.

In addition to world-class surfing, the Nissan Concert Series will include 15 artists performing full live concerts, including acts such as The Offspring, Smash Mouth, Hoobastank, The Expendables and Kira Kosarin.

Events in the action-packed Festival Village include the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament, an all-female DJ Competition, a women’s beach soccer tournament, free fitness classes, female comediennes, panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability, a female art exhibition, autograph signings and a mentorship event for young surfers with 5-time World Champion Carissa Moore and her Moore Aloha Foundation.

The event will run daily Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers and all elements are free to attend. For more information visit supergirlsurfpro.com

