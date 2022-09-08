Fall events in and around Encinitas

43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet

The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club.

Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event website. It kicks off on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, with the Encinitas Cruise Night. There is a Friday night “welcome” get together at the pool Cabana at the Best Western Hotel (host hotel). Saturday is the Wavecrest show featuring more than 200 woodies showcased at Moonlight Beach. Saturday evening there is a dinner and auction back at the pool Cabana at the Best Western Hotel. The weekend wraps up with a Sunday morning cruise along the coast.

The Sept. 17 Wavecrest event is free to all car owners and the public. For more information, go to sandiegowoodies.com

42nd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to join the fun, food and “Opa!” at the 42nd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 10 and 11. Attendees will enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at www.cardiffgreekfestival.com. The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College.

26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will host the 26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is open to the public with live entertainment including Bavarian music and dance troupes, German food, international refreshments, two beer gardens and a diverse selection of local artisan products.

Oktoberfest is held along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real, between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. For more information, visit encinitasoktoberfest.com

San Diego Botanic Garden fundraiser

San Diego Botanic Garden hosts its annual fundraiser, The Garden Party, 4 to 8 pm. Saturday Sept. 10 in the garden’s 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed Dickinson Family Education Conservatory and adjacent amphitheater and throughout surrounding garden paths. The evening of “botanical beauty, fabulous food, and bubbly beverages” will honor plant biologist and geneticist Dr. Joanne Chory with the 2022 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence. The garden is at 300 Ecke Ranch Road. Tickets for the age 21 and over event are $300 at sdbgarden.doubleknot.com/

event/garden-party-2022/2917799.

September Cruise Night

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association is celebrating its final Cruise Night of the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The night’s theme is Classic Woodies, a local favorite that will help kick off the Wavecrest meet. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, will return again in 2023 starting in May. Live music by The Fabulous Woodies, Sea Monks, and Encinitas School of Rock will be featured on various stages throughout the event.

This event will continue to have three half street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This will make room for more car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While individual car owners cannot park in these closure areas, they are welcome to park in any space along highway 101. For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

“Unleashing The Magic” fundraiser to benefit animal shelter

“Unleashing The Magic” is the theme of the Celebration of Second Chances benefiting Encinitas-based Rancho Coastal Humane Society Sept. 17 in the Costa Del Sol Ballroom at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa. Highlights include live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, raffle opportunities and silent auction along with a mystery jewelry tree at a cocktail reception beginning 5:30 p.m. and VIP cocktail hour starting 4:30 p.m. Dinner, wine, coffee and dessert will be served and entertainment features an animal communicator, a magician, a caricaturist and a few surprises. Mistress of Ceremonies will be KNSD - NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap. Proceeds support the nonprofit animal shelter. Auction items are sought, including travel miles and a week at a vacation timeshare. Visit

rchumanesociety.org/gva_event/unleashing-the-magic.

Benefit concert to celebrate military music program

Resounding Joy’s Semper Sound military music therapy program provides evidence-based music wellness and music therapy that supports service members and veterans on their own terms. To help fund the program, the third annual Living Your Dreams: Rising Together concert will be held Sept. 17 from 5-8 p.m. (the concert begins at 6 p.m.) at the Encinitas Elks Lodge (1393 Windsor Rd, Cardiff). Proceeds will help utilize music to support stress reduction, resiliency, emotional expression, self-help strategies, family bonding, tools for navigating civilian life and symptom management. To purchase tickets go to bit.ly/3x7rytF and for more information visit resoundingjoyinc.org.

San Diego Italian Film Fest is back at La Paloma

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the San Diego Italian Film Festival will return to the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas on Thursday, Sept. 15 with a screening of the comedy “Mine Vaganti” (Loose Cannons).

The screening will kick off the festival’s return to La Paloma while celebrating its late founder and president Victor Laruccia, who passed away in March of this year. The movie is set in the southern Italian region of Puglia, where Laruccia’s family hails from. The 2010 film is an incisive, yet funny, examination of family, business and identity.

In honor of Laruccia, the festival will treat moviegoers to a pre-show complimentary gelato treat from local company GelatoLove and live Italian music played by violinist Heidi Yenney. The slightly higher ticket price for the Sept. 15 event will help raise much-needed funds that will allow San Diego Italian Film Festival (SDIFF) to continue to provide the programming and Italian perspective that audiences have grown to love and expect.

SDIFF will present an award-winning, recent movie every month at La Paloma. SDIFF’s 16th edition of its feStivale will also return to live screenings on Oct. 12-22 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park as well as with a screening at Digital Gym in Downtown San Diego and a screening at La Paloma Theatre on Oct. 16.

Tickets for the Sept. 15 screening can be purchased for $20 online or at the box office (cash only) the day of the event. Movies are in Italian with English subtitles. For more information, visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

Forest/Nature Bathing event at garden

A Shinrin-yoku or Forest Bathing event will be offered 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the San Diego Botanic Garden as a way of connecting people to nature. The guide is Rhana Kozak Ph.D., a San Diego Botanic Garden docent, Certified Forest and Nature Bathing Guide since 2015, herbalist and all-around nature lover. Cost is $40; $32 for garden members. Class fees include Garden admission. Visit sdbg.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold walk and discussion

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a walk and discussion on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. titled “Life and Death at Batiquitos Lagoon” by BLF docent Don Rideout. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids, four and older. Come and learn all about how plants and animals survive using their skills and adaptations in the environment, and also the daily perils they face. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

UC San Diego Economics Roundtable: ‘The Road Ahead for the Auto Sector’

Elaine Buckberg, General Motors, will discuss “The Road Ahead for the Auto Sector” at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 via the online video platform Zoom.

With $5 gasoline, geopolitical uncertainty about energy supplies, and the need to address global climate change, what’s the future for the automobile and the U.S. auto industry? Buckberg is chief economist of General Motors. She previously served as a principal at the Brattle Group, a deputy assistant secretary with the U.S. Treasury Department, senior vice president at NERA Economic Consulting, and staff economist at the International Monetary Fund. She holds a Ph.D. in economics from MIT.

For more information or to register visit economics.ucsd.edu/events/

economics-roundtable/index.html, email econroundtable@ucsd.edu, or call 858-822-7765.

Local artist’s Artwork display at Cardiff by the Sea Library

Local artist Brett Hoffman’s unusual art is on exhibit through Oct. 29 at the Cardiff by the Sea Library. His unusual art includes surfboard graphics, unique faces, and plein air landscapes. Hoffman’s appreciation of art is reflected by his continued love of nature, for surfing, and the faces of people he meets or imagines. The library is located at 2081 Newcastle Ave, Cardiff, 92007. For library hours, visit www.sdcl.org/locations/8/

Baha’is of Encinitas to hold Day of Peace event ‘End Racism. Build Peace’

The Baha’is of Encinitas are hosting a commemoration for the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 at the Encinitas Library. The event will be held from 6 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. with light refreshments served from 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. From 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. the event program will also include guest speakers, musical performances and an information table.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly that declared it as a day devoted to “commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within this and among all nations and peoples.”

The theme of this year’s Day of Peace is “End Racism. Build Peace” and it is open to the public. The library is located at 540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, 92024. For questions, email Encinitas.bahai@gmail.com

New season of Music By The Sea

Music By The Sea’s next season returns this fall. Enjoy the full season of nine great concerts that opens on Sept. 17. Award-winning artists from around the world are presented in concert in the intimate and acoustically-superb Encinitas Library Community Room with its expansive view of the Pacific Ocean.

All performances are on Friday nights with general seating at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, 92024). Starting at 7:30 p.m., each performance is approximately one hour.

For tickets and more information online go to: bit.ly/3T924FB

Buy tickets by phone at 760-633-2746. Tickets can also be purchased at the door subject to availability.

Music by the Sea is part of the Civic Arts Program of the City of Encinitas Cultural Arts Division.

NC Rep presents ‘Red Hot Mama’

North Coast rep will present “Red Hot Mama” Sept. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. The event stars Tony nominee and Theatre World winner Sharon McNight. Currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award-winning show Red Hot Mama was conceived and written by Sharon McNight based on the writings and music of Sophie Tucker. Tucker introduced many songs that are still being sung today, including: Gershwin’s “The Man I Love”, “He’s A Good Man to Have Around;” “After You’ve Gone;”

To purchase tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Mental Health Festival

A free community-wide mental wellness festival with the theme “Change Your Mind” is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 10 outside on the ViaSat campus, 2456 Town Garden Road, Carlsbad, organized by Interfaith Community Services. Highlights include workshops, demonstrations and presentations on achieving mental wellness along with live music and hands-on wellness activities led by experts from Interfaith Community Services and the San Diego mental health care community. Free parking in Parking Structures 1 & 2. Register at interfaithservices.org/change.

Community Resource Center Open House

Established in 1979, Community Resource Center has grown from providing basic needs for families in crisis, to offering extensive programs that facilitate the safety, stability, and self-sufficiency of low-income and episodically homeless households – including domestic violence (DV) victims. Join them at their Open House on Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., to see how you can get involved.

Space is limited, register for a tour today at www.eventcreate.com/e/community-resource-center-i

Parking can be a challenge on the block, so it is suggested to give yourself 5-10 minutes to locate an open spot on the surrounding streets. Community Resource Center is located at 650 2nd Street, Encinitas, 92024.

‘Courage’: An amazing film about seven former POWs

A documentary film screening of “Courage”, the story of seven San Diego former prisoners of war, will be held Sunday, Sept. 18. at the Museum of Photographic Arts, Balboa Park.

What does it take to survive being a prisoner of war? Sometimes that answer depends deeply on the circumstances. For seven former POWs and San Diego residents, the answer to that question is revealed in a deeply moving historical account of seven strangers who will forever be connected through acts of war but, more importantly, through individual acts of courage.

Courage is a new film produced by documentary filmmaker Bill Lowe (BillLowe.org).

Two screening times: 1 p.m. - $15 - includes discussion with the filmmaker, Bill Lowe; 3 p.m. -$20 - includes Q&A with the 7 former POWs, art exhibit of PISANO Artistry, and a silent auction.

Sponsored by: The USS Midway Museum. Proceeds benefit NAMPOW and PISANO Artistry. For tickets and information visit BillLowe.org.

10th Annual 5K Walk for Sobriety

McAlister Institute will hold its 10th Annual 5K Walk for Sobriety (www.walkforsobriety.com) on Sunday, Sept. 25, at NTC Park at Liberty Station with check-in and registration beginning at 8 a.m. The Walk is an opportunity to bring help and hope to thousands of individuals and families braving the unforgiving cycle of addiction. Jeanne McAlister the founder of the McAlister Institute is celebrating her 90th birthday and 66th year of sobriety.

All proceeds from the Walk for Sobriety benefit McAlister Institute, one of San Diego’s leading resources for individuals and families impacted by addiction. To join the Walk for Sobriety celebration, visit www.walkforsobriety.com. Registration costs $35 per adult and $5 per child (ages 12 and under).