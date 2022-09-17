Wildcoast to host Baja Bash in Solana Beach estate on Oct. 1

The international conservation group Wildcoast will host Baja Bash, a two-part event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the in-person Baja Bash will take place at Montbleau Estate, a private estate in Solana Beach overlooking the lagoon and coast where guests will celebrate Wildcoast’s critical conservation work in Mexico and California.

The Baja Bash event will then kick off the week-long “Keep it Wild” virtual art auction from Oct. 1-7 featuring incredible artwork from both sides of the border.

The Baja Bash event will feature gourmet food stations with San Diego’s top sustainable chefs including Jojo Ruiz (Lionfish/Serea/Temaki), Brian Redzikowski (Waverly/Kettner Exchange), Davin Waite (Wrench + Rodent/The Plot/Shootz), Carlos Anthony (Herb & Sea/Herb &Wood) and Ramses Walker (Westerly/L’Ermitage Beverly Hills).

More than 30 artists from the U.S. and Mexico have donated coastal and environmentally inspired artwork to the Keep it Wild auction. Several art ambassadors will be in attendance at the Baja Bash displaying their artwork and engaging guests with live painting experiences.

A friendly gray whale in Magdalena Bay off Baja.



(Claudio Koob Constreras)

The team at Wildcoast puts their energy toward “impactful conservation and relentless positivity.” The conservation group is protecting 38 million acres of coastline and ocean habitat while addressing climate change by planting and restoring blue carbon ecosystems such as wetlands and mangroves in both Mexico and California. The nonprofit’s trash boom at the US/Tijuana border has stopped 100,000 pounds of plastic, tire waste and solid debris from entering the Pacific Ocean and they have plans to install two more.

Proceeds from both the in-person and online event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts. Tickets for Baja Bash are priced at $175 per person; The Keep it Wild Virtual Auction offers free registration to all. Find more details at wildcoast.org.