Anti-human trafficking conference slated in Encinitas

A communitywide anti-human trafficking conference, titled “Stop Being A ‘Good Girl,’” is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, and via Zoom.

In recognition of the United Nation’s Day of the Girl Child, the conference will discuss global trends in human trafficking, online crimes and internationally recognized human rights. The conference is slated to include presentations by speakers from internationally recognized organizations and raise awareness about human trafficking from diverse international perspectives.

The chairperson of the San Diego Regional Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children will give the welcoming address. Participating anti-human trafficking organizations include La Maestra Community Health Centers; Human Trafficking Program, which provides services to survivors of human trafficking in San Diego; DeliverFund, which addresses human trafficking using cutting edge technology; and Oasis India, which works in India to create inclusive communities for holistic treatment of a community member to prevent human trafficking.

The conference includes a book signing and debut reading of the novel “For My Sister” by Puja Shah starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23. The story tells about twin sisters, Amla and Asya, who are “trafficked into the taboo world of India’s largest red light district.” The book is based on Shah’s experiences growing up in Indian culture, her volunteer work with under-served women and children in Africa and India and her work interviewing nonprofits serving survivors of human trafficking and child marriage.

Book purchase is available throughout the conference. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to nonprofits serving victims of human trafficking, and attendees who purchase “For My Sister” at the conference receive a free jewelry gift from Project: Yourself.

The conference is a collaboration between Encinitas-based nonprofit Shah Education and Exploration Foundation, BRAV Consultations headquartered in San Diego, and My Sisters Secrets, also based in San Diego.

Tickets are $10, with a portion of proceeds going to the presenting organizations.

For more information, visit educationandexploration.org and formysisterbook.com.

To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/stop-being-a-good-girl-for-the-un-day-of-the-international-girl-child-tickets-405197505647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or forms.gle/fFFpp3aUsypvQ1wu5.

