2022 Olivenhain Kids’ Cross Country Invitational set for Sept. 25

The 2022 Olivenhain Kids’ Cross Country Invitational is Sunday, Sept. 25, at Olivenhain Town Meeting Grounds, located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd, Encinitas.

The 8th Olivenhain Cross Country Invitational is a great way for kids of all abilities -- first time runners and experienced youth — to run in a fun “Kids Only” running event. The USATF sanctioned “OCCI” invites kids of all ages, 4-13 to participate in North County’s most welcoming cross-country running event.

Check out more details or register at; www.NorthCountyKidsRun.com