Cardiff election forums to be held in October, public invited to attend

The public is invited to election forums for Encinitas elected office hosted by the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Town Council. The following forums will be held:

— Oct 3: Encinitas District 3 City Council Member Forum, questions only accepted in advance and may be sent before Sept. 29 to: EncD3Questions@gmail.com

— Oct 10: Encinitas Mayor Forum, questions only accepted in advance and may sent before Oct. 6 to: EncMayorQuestions@gmail.com

Both forums will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at: Ada W. Harris Elementary School Auditorium, 1508 Windsor Rd, Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

For more details go to www.cardiff101.com/forums