EcoFest Encinitas promotes green actions on Oct. 9

EcoFest Encinitas, an annual one-day event dedicated to spreading awareness of eco-sustainability and inspiring green action, will be held Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park.

Hosted by the City of Encinitas, EcoFest is sponsored by San Diego Community Power, San Diego Gas & Electric, EDCO Waste and Recycling Services, BCycle Encinitas, BCK Programs, Ting, and the Leichtag Foundation. The event highlights eco-friendly products, services, and practices by the City of Encinitas, eco-friendly organizations, businesses, schools and individuals living throughout North County San Diego.

The free family-oriented event will include activities such as recycled art, fix-it station, poetry, art, project displays by local school districts, bike rodeo, and more. Electric cars, and traditional and e-bikes will be available for test rides and be on display with a bike valet that will offer parking for attendees. Acclaimed Lama Monk Tashi Norbu will share a moment of peace while creating original artwork for EcoFest and reciting mantras with singer Michael Pascal. The event will also include local food and music and a Libations Lounge with Pure Project, California Wild Ales, Burgeon, Black Plague and more.

Cottonwood Creek Park is located at 95 N Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas.