Heritage Ranch to transform into Haunted Ghost Town for Halloween

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum and Ovation Theatre have partnered up to present the first-ever Haunted Ghost Town at Heritage Ranch in Encinitas on the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30. The brand new theatrical production will transform the museum’s innocent daytime stroll through exhibits of Encinitas’ ancestors into a 25-minute nighttime spine-chilling tour of the pranks and secrets of the departed.

“The Haunted Ghost Town is a haunt that tells the story of a town that rises from the dead seeking to avenge the murder of a bride at the altar,” said Scott Gregory, co-executive director and music director for Ovation Theatre in a news release. “Come see the murderous Mother-In-Law, her evil son, grave diggers, stagecoach drivers, scarecrows, and more. Spooky scenes, startling moments and possibly even rats running around your feet are in store for you when you take your chances at our Haunted Ghost Town.”

Student actors of Ovation Theatre will guide those brave enough through the Heritage Ranch property with tours every 30 minutes. Family-friendly, less scary tours will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and more horrifyingly frightening tours will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“Each year, when the autumn moon rises in late October, the mischievous spirits of the San Dieguito region descend on the Heritage Ranch to relive their eerie past,” says Barb Grice, executive director of the museum. “We are excited to partner with the Ovation Theatre to bring our resident spooky spirits to life and to bring this new hauntingly scary theatrical production to the public at the Heritage Ranch.”

Visit sdheritage.org to buy tickets and for more information. Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Proceeds from this ghoulish event will go towards funding for additional school tours at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum and to Ovation Theatre programs.

Heritage Ranch is located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas.