SITA Couture launches in Encinitas with Oct. 15 party at historic Derby House

SITA Couture, an eco-friendly fashion line, will celebrate its new headquarters at the historic Derby House in Encinitas with a “Beach Roots” party on Saturday, Oct. 15. The multicultural event held from 1-8 p.m will feature music and art while showcasing the sustainable clothing line at one of Encinitas’ most historic properties.

SITA Couture was founded by designer Sita Thompson. Raised in Valley Center on an organic farm with both Mexican and Native American heritage, Thompson learned to sew as a young girl and started making her own patterns when she was 11. At 17, she moved to Paris to explore a career in fashion and lived in India for seven years studying dance.

Her clothing line draws from her international experiences while celebrating the female form—it is sold in more than 50 retail centers in spas across the country. According to a news release, Uggs founder Brian Smith recently branded SITA Couture a “luxury surfer girl line.”

The Oct. 15 “Beach Roots” event will include shopping, a pop-up day spa, a sunset fashion show and live music. In addition, Thompson’s own roots will be celebrated with Red Rock Drummers, book signings of “The Indian Lover” with local author Garth Murphy, Native Indian art and Luz De Vida Native Cuisine from a family farm in Michoacan, Mexico.

The event’s keynote sponsor is Earth’s Elements, a local company that makes essential oils, crystals, jewelry, candles and other tools for cleansing and healing rituals.

“This beautiful beachfront community has welcomed us with open arms,” said Thompson in a news release. “It is only natural that we would look for ways to support other entrepreneurs and artists and get stronger together.”

SITA is manufactured in Los Angeles with private shopping by appointment and e-commerce sales and offices in L.A. and, now, Encinitas. The SITA Couture is located at 649 South Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas. For the event, please enter on the corner of Vulcan Avenue and McNeill Avenue. RSVP at info@sitacouture.com Check out the clothing line at sitacouture.com