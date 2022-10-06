Oct. 7: Local events in and around Encinitas

Encinitas council candidate forums

For a list of Encinitas council candidate forums that will be held or have been held and a recording is available see the story at bit.ly/3SLzAAO (or go to encinitasadvocate.com, news category, story titled: “Encinitas council candidate forums begin this week”).

SDUHSD Candidate Forum to be held on Oct. 12

The League of Women Voters of North County San Diego, the Carmel Valley Middle School PTSA and the North Coastal Council PTA are co-sponsoring a candidate forum for San Dieguito Union High School District candidates on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a nonpartisan event and all candidates have been invited. The League of Women Voters will moderate the forum and the public will have an opportunity to submit questions.

The forum will be recorded and the complete video will be posted on the League’s YouTube website. The link to either asking a question of the candidates or making a reservation to attend the Zoom webinar is at lwvncsd.org/.

20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will present its 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll through downtown Encinitas, aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. F street will be packed with a live band, an E101 booth as well as a booth for the event’s treat sponsor, Mooski snacks. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters with candy. This event is made possible by the presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market (www.lazyacres.com).

Kids also enjoy Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to the live music of Bucket Ruckus.

For more information please visit www.encinitas101.com

Sukkot Harvest Festival

The 10th annual Sukko Harvest Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. The festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering the community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and reflects themes of hospitality. Meet under the sukkah (temporary shelter) for live music, food, handcrafted goods, a kids zone and activities for all ages. Suggested donation is $18; $9 for children. Visit coastalrootsfarm.org/events.

Encinitas author Phyllis Schwartz to hold book signing at Barnes & Noble

Encinitas resident and author Phyllis Schwartz’s book “When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too!” was released Sept. 23 by Acorn Publishing. Schwartz, a three-time cancer survivor, crafts an uplifting tale in her book based on her own experiences

Schwartz will do a book signing on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the children’s book section of the

Encinitas Barnes & Noble (1040 N El Camino Real Drive, Encinitas, 92024). Her book is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and more.

For more information, visit Schwartz’s website: phyllisfeelsgreat.com.

Comedy ‘Into the Breeches!’ coming to North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep Theatre will present “Into the Breeches!” by George Brant Oct. 19-Nov. 13.

That time-honored adage, “The Show Must Go On,” takes on new meaning in this endearing and moving comedy. “Into the Breeches!” transports audiences to a small American playhouse in 1942. With the actors and director off at war, a group of passionate women face the daunting challenge of preserving the theatre’s reputation for mounting outstanding Shakespearean productions. Crammed with laughs and an abundance of visual humor, their fierce determination and unbridled enthusiasm will have audiences cheering as they prove that art and community triumph even in times of peril. Reserve your seats now for this powerful, witty play that captures the true meaning of being an American.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Surfboard ‘shape-off’ part of upcoming show

Eight surfboard shapers will compete Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 during the “Icons of Foam Shape-Off,” part of the Boardroom International Surfboard Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, presented by US Blanks. Besides the Shape-Off, the show will feature state-of-the-art surfboards, wetsuits, fins, gear and art from the industry’s top brands. There will be a surfcar exhibit from the1950s through the 2020s, live music, and Carver Skateboards will sponsor a ramp area. A live discussion on big-wave surfing with Jojo Roper and Peter Mel is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets start at $15. To buy tickets, visit boardroomshow.com.

Public Safety Open House

Fire Prevention Week celebrates its 100th anniversary this October, and it’s also National Crime Prevention Month. You can celebrate by attending the City of Carlsbad’s Public Safety Open House on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This beloved annual community event offers free fun for all ages and a chance to learn from Carlsbad city staff, including first responders, and partners.

Location: City of Carlsbad Safety Training Center, 5750 Orion Street. For more information, visit bit.ly/3C3are8

San Diego Botanic Garden October events

San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) welcomes autumn to Encinitas with an October calendar filled with a cactus and succulent sale and show, a celebration of local biodiversity, a resource fair for local educators, and a diverse range of classes, workshops, and lectures for adults. The Garden’s programs are set against a backdrop of fall décor arriving in mid-October, which includes great photo opportunities with pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks, and other seasonal favorites. For more information, visit sdbg.org

Bach Collegium San Diego presents 20th season premiere in Cardiff

Bach Collegium San Diego, one of the country’s leading ensembles performing historically informed performances repertoire from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early classical eras, presents Blow by Blow Oct. 21, 7 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff. The performance will feature John Blow and Henry Purcell, two of England’s most influential composers of the 17th century.

For more information, visit bachcollegiumsd.org.

Pumpkin Station

The Pumpkin Station is at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Open daily: Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy the many activities and attractions for kids of all ages, including giant slides, an antique carousel, and several other rides and inflatables. Visit pumpkinstation.com and delmarfairgrounds.com for more information.

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall series

The Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series will be held Oct. 12, 14 and 15 at The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. For tickets and more information, visit mainlymozart.org or call (619) 239-0100. Concert schedule:

• Wednesday, Oct. 12: Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin (Nathan Olson, violin, Erin Hannigan, oboe); Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue; Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (featuring members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra); Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks; Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture

• Friday, Oct. 14: Ibert’s Divertissement; Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 (Javier Perianes, piano); Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending (Nurit Bar-Josef violin); Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G (Javier Perianes, piano)

• Saturday, Oct. 15: Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves; Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 (Alexander Kerr, violin); Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances Op. 72

The Scream Zone at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Scream Zone returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on selected nights beginning Oct. 6 and continues through Oct. 31. Favorite activities will be back as well as new scary ones. Visit thescreamzone.com and delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar for more information.

Three-day Harvest Festival art, craft show

The annual Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show will be held Friday, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Attendees can shop for thousands of handmade American art and crafts ranging from wall art, sculptures, glasswork, metalwork, jewelry and clothing to specialty foods, ceramics and home decor. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets are $9; $7 for ages 62 and older and military members; $4 for ages 13-17; free for ages 12 and younger. Visit harvestfestival.com/del-mar.

More upcoming events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

In addition to The Scream Zone, some of the upcoming events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds include Jiu Jitsu World League (Oct. 16-17); Fall Home/Garden Show (Oct. 29-30) and more. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar for more information.

16th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup

The Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation (BLF) will host the 16th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. This event allows kayakers access to enjoy an excursion on the lagoon that is normally closed to boating, while simultaneously aiding in preserving the lagoon habitat by removing trash. The cost is $150 per two-person tandem kayak and is a tax-deductible donation to BLF.

There will be four launches of two-person tandem kayaks on both Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. The available check-in times are 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. Children as young as 6 years old are welcome to participate if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Water safety guides will accompany each group to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.

For more information, and to register online, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit BLF’s ongoing habitat restoration and other projects. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

Rady benefit: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 3rd Annual beWELL event Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament. The benefit event will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas.

To register for the tournament or beginner clinics go to www.rchalajolla.com.

Come join the fun and help support the at-risk youth in San Diego. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

River Valley Fest

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is planning its popular River Valley Fest, Sunday, Nov. 6, 4 p.m., at the San Diego/Del Mar Hilton. Funds raised will allow the Conservancy to continue its role in making connections within the San Dieguito River Valley and watershed. Tickets are $175 per person and are available at sdrvc.org/2022-river-valley-fest/