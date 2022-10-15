Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Encinitas Oct. 29

Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) and the City of Encinitas recently announced that their 9th annual Encinitas Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will take place Saturday, Oct. 29. A time when families gather to honor and remember deceased loved ones, Día de los Muertos is a significant Latino cultural celebration. This free event will take place both live, in-person from noon-4 p.m. at the City of Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, and live streamed from noon – 4 p.m. on bit.ly/watch-encinitas.

Mano a Mano Foundation Program Director Beatriz Villarreal will emcee the event that begins with a blessing of the Community Ofrenda, a remembrance altar by Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey. Event speakers include Encinitas Council Members Joy Lyndes, Tony Kranz, and Joe Mosca, and Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward.

The Día de los Muertos indoor festivities include performances by Ballet Folklórico de San Dieguito, Ballet Folklórico Rancho Buena Vista High School, Ballet Folklórico El Tapatio de San Dieguito, Ballet Folklórico Jalisciense, Mariachi Nuevo San Diego, and Mariachi de Estado de Oro. There will also be face painting, tissue flowers, and sugar skull workshops, a Day of the Dead art exhibit by Oak Crest Middle School students, and opportunity drawings for laptop computers and more.

Keeping health and safety in mind, the event offers attendees the option of watching the performances indoors or outdoors in real time on a large 8 feet by 14 feet screen.

The Community Ofrenda will be on display indoors. All are invited to honor the memory of a loved one or friend by contributing a photograph or non-valuable remembrance to the Ofrenda.

Outdoor festivities include, a low rider car show by the Callejeros de Encinitas Car Club, artist demonstrations, vendors, and food.

Leading up to Día de los Muertos, the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, will host two Día de los Muertos Altar Workshops led by local artist Luis Murguia. Workshops will be held from 3 p.m. – 6 pm. Thursday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Oct. 27, in Study Rooms A, B and C. Also, on Oct. 27, there will be a printmaking workshop from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., and a performance by Ballet Folklórico El Tapatio de San Dieguito from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.. All workshop materials will be provided. For details, contact the library at (760) 753-7376.

A Community Ofrenda will be on display from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2 in the lobby of the Encinitas Library along with a Day of the Dead art exhibit by Paul Ecke Central Elementary School students. Also, Día de los Muertos art made by Murguia will be featured in acrylic showcases in the front lobby.

Encinitas Día de los Muertos is made possible by funding from the City of Encinitas Community Grant Program, County of San Diego, Encinitas Friends of the Arts, the City of Encinitas, and numerous sponsors including California Coast Credit Union, Surgistar, Molina Health Plan, Mira Costa College, and Mano a Mano Foundation to name a few.

The mission of Encinitas Friends of the Arts is to partner with the City of Encinitas by fundraising and advocating for the cultural arts in Encinitas, and for city-owned arts venues. Established in 2014, EFA works to elevate arts and culture by presenting cultural programs, arts education and public art. EFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For a schedule of events, or for more information, visit www.encinitasarts.org, or call (760) 633-2746.

