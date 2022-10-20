Oct. 21: Upcoming local and regional events

Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair

The 47th annual Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held on the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall property located on 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road and 7th St. Free parking and entry.

The event will feature over 100 artists and craftspeople selling only handmade artwork, including everything from pottery, paintings, photographs, glassware, jewelry, yard art, clothing, basketry, woodwork, holiday decorations, as well yummy food such as jelly, jams, breads, pickles, candy and more. For more information, call 760-436-2128.

North Coast Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents its next Tuesday Night Comics event Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. This show will be hosted by Lisa Gilbert and feature a line-up that includes Mark Christopher Lawrence (headliner), Kashif Habib (feature), Walter Ford (opener) and Foster and Hanson (music act).

To purchase tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Ghost Town Spooktacular

A Haunted Ghost Town will be at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30, featuring 25-minute spine-chilling tours of the pranks and secrets of the departed. Family-friendly “less spine-tingling” tours are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and “horrifyingly frightening tours” are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. led by student actors from Ovation Theatre. “The haunt tells the story of a town that rises from the dead to avenge the murder of a bride at the altar, with grave diggers, stagecoach drivers, scarecrows and others. Ticket reservations required: $20; $10 for kids ages 10 and younger. Visit sdheritage.org.

Scream Zone at the Scaregrounds

The Scream Zone is back through Oct. 31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include Haunted Hayride, Hell-Billy Hootenanny, “The Passage” labyrinth, food vendors, photo opportunities and Spirit Lounge bar. Tickets are $24.99 to $35.99 with discount deals at thescreamzone.com.

Spokeswomen to discuss state-wide and local propositions

League of Women Voters: Spokeswomen will discuss the state-wide and local propositions on the November ballot. Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 1131. Free, parking is free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu

San Diego International Film Festival returns

The 21st Annual San Diego International Film Festival runs Oct. 19-23. The event includes the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, the Night of the Stars Tribute, Culinary Cinema, plus more in-person parties, panels and networking events. Visit www.sdfilmfest.com for the full schedule, tickets and more information.

Pumpkin Station

Festivities include a carousel, rides, giant slides, Ferris wheel, train jump, petting zoo and play center, along with a pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Balboa Park Spooktacular

The San Diego Automotive Museum (SDAM) will be partnering with the City of San Diego for the Balboa Park Spooktacular. This free event on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Municipal Gym (2111 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101) includes games, crafts, costume contests, a flash mob, and safe trick or treating. SDAM will be setting up a Fall Pickup Truck Craft Booth where children can express their creativity while enhancing fine motor skills to bring their pickup trucks to life. They will be able to add pumpkins, ghosts, and googly eyes, among other details, to complete their truck. In addition to the event at the gym, they will be holding a Trunk or Treat event where all children 12 and under, as well as their parents, will be granted free admission to SDAM and be able to safely trick or treat from some of the cars inside. For more information, visit sdautomuseum.org.

Comedy ‘Into the Breeches!’ at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep Theatre will present “Into the Breeches!” by George Brant Oct. 19-Nov. 13.

That time-honored adage, “The Show Must Go On,” takes on new meaning in this endearing and moving comedy. “Into the Breeches!” transports audiences to a small American playhouse in 1942. With the actors and director off at war, a group of passionate women face the daunting challenge of preserving the theatre’s reputation for mounting outstanding Shakespearean productions. Crammed with laughs and an abundance of visual humor, their fierce determination and unbridled enthusiasm will have audiences cheering as they prove that art and community triumph even in times of peril. Reserve your seats now for this powerful, witty play that captures the true meaning of being an American.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

SD Junior Theatre features ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, opens its 75th Anniversary Season with “The SpongeBob Musical”. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The SpongeBob Musical will run from Oct. 28 to Nov. 13 and is recommended for all ages. All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. For tickets and more information, visit juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at JCompany Youth Theatre

JCompany Youth Theatre presents Fiddler on the Roof, the Tony and Academy Award-winning Broadway musical Oct. 29-Nov. 13. Staged by the Award-Winning director Joey Landwehr, with a wonderful cast of more than 60 young artists, this production is perfect for the entire family. Featuring beautiful music, stunning choreography, and incredible talent.

The production will be held at David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla, 92037. Tickets and more information: JCC Box Office: 858-457-3030 or online at jcompanysd.org.

Rooftop Cinema Club offers Halloween-themed screenings

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt is carving up a full month of Tricks and Treats and it’s a definite must-do for anyone looking to get out and enjoy Halloween this year in San Diego.

Throughout the month of October, RCC Embarcadero will screen Halloween-themed films and the venue itself will be decked out in Hocus Pocus-themed décor, paying homage to its most-popular film of the season. The Halloween Month slate at Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero will include costume contests, a Witches Weekender, Wooftop Puppyween, Hocus Pocus Madness and lots more.

Tickets and information on all Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero Halloween Season screenings are available online at rooftopcinemaclub.com.

20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will present its 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll through downtown Encinitas, aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. F street will be packed with a live band, an E101 booth as well as a booth for the event’s treat sponsor, Mooski snacks. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters with candy. This event is made possible by the presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market (www.lazyacres.com).

Kids also enjoy Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to the live music of Bucket Ruckus. For more information, visit encinitas101.com.

Anti-human trafficking conference at library

A communitywide antihuman trafficking conference, “Stop Being A ‘Good Girl,’ ” is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, and via Zoom. In recognition of the United Nations’ Day of the Girl Child, speakers from internationally recognized organizations will discuss global trends in human trafficking, online crimes and internationally recognized human rights. The conference includes a book signing and debut reading of the novel “For My Sister” by Puja Shah starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Register at forms.gle/fFFpp3aUsypvQ1wu5

Butterfly Walk at botanic garden

The San Diego Botanic Garden hosts a Butterfly Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24, led by a garden volunteer with butterfly expert Dr. Michael Perry from UC San Diego and members of his lab. Visit sdbg.org.

Women’s chamber chorus performs

Sorelle San Diego, a program of the nonprofit San Diego North Coast Singers, will perform “To The Stars” at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at San Dieguito Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. The concert features choral works inspired by the imagery of terrestrial and celestial worlds, directed by Michelle Risling and accompanied by Anna Juliar.

Capella, the high school ensemble of San Diego North Coast Singers, will join several of the selections, including Jacob Narverud’s “Ad Astra” and “Touch the Sky” from the film “Brave.” A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Hand to Hand, a charitable fund that enhances the lives of women and girls in San Diego County. Suggested donation is $20; $10 for students. Visit sorellesandiego.com.

Exposure skate benefit comes to Encinitas this weekend

The Exposure skate benefit event will shred at the Encinitas Skate Plaza this weekend, Oct. 22-23. The event brings visibility to women, trans and nonbinary skaters who have been historically underrepresented in the skateboarding community. Over 170 skaters from across the country and around the world are expected to compete in street, bowl, vert, longest grind and highest air competitions. The free event also includes learn-to-skate clinics, DJs, food a vendor village, opportunity drawings and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event benefit the Domestic Violence Program at the Community Resource Center. The Skate Plaza is located at 425 Santa Fe Drive. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for more information visit exposureskate.org.

Community cleanup in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association is hosting “Keep Del Mar Green,” a community cleanup, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will award prizes for the most trash collected, the largest item collected and the strangest item collected. Meet at the outdoor amphitheater at 15th Street and Camino del Mar. A happy hour will follow.

Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/communitycleanup to sign up and for more information.

Comedy ‘Into the Breeches!’ at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep Theatre will present “Into the Breeches!” by George Brant Oct. 19-Nov. 13.

That time-honored adage, “The Show Must Go On,” takes on new meaning in this endearing and moving comedy. “Into the Breeches!” transports audiences to a small American playhouse in 1942. With the actors and director off at war, a group of passionate women face the daunting challenge of preserving the theatre’s reputation for mounting outstanding Shakespearean productions. Crammed with laughs and an abundance of visual humor, their fierce determination and unbridled enthusiasm will have audiences cheering as they prove that art and community triumph even in times of peril. Reserve your seats now for this powerful, witty play that captures the true meaning of being an American.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Speaker to discuss “Aging Well in the 21st Century”

Jonathan Schwartz, founder and partner, of Partner in Aging, will discuss “Aging Well in the 21st Century.” He will discuss the latest trends in aging in an interactive and at times humorous discussion of how to successful age.

This is the second in a series of programs co-sponsored by Solana Beach Community Connections and the Friends of the Solana Beach Library. It will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library. The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Bing Crosby racing season returns Nov. 11

On the heels of a record-breaking summer racing season, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club looks ahead to its annual Bing Crosby Season this fall. Bing Crosby Opening Day will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 kicking off more opportunities to witness the best in racing and attend can’t-miss trackside events. The season will run through Sunday, Dec. 4. Bing Crosby Season Opening Day on Friday, Nov. 11 will honor all veterans who present a military ID with free admission. Gates will open at 11 a.m. with the first post at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, there will be an exciting lineup of fall events at the seaside oval. Tickets for the Bing Crosby Season are now on sale and can be purchased at www.dmtc.com