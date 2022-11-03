Nov. 4: Upcoming local and regional events

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to feature ‘The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a fun twist of the holiday favorite A Christmas Carol in this heartwarming sequel: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge as its next student production. Performances will run Nov. 17-20 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Show times at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more information call the box office at (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to present this comedic holiday story onstage with some incredible student performers. “This script offers not-so-subtle references to Dickens’ classic story with unexpected new twists and turns that our students are laughing out loud as we put the show together,” Cole said in a news release. “It provides so many opportunities for empowering the inner clown in each of these actors.”

Rob Machado Foundation Annual Benefit Concert and Fundraiser Nov. 10

The Rob Machado Foundation Annual Benefit Concert and Fundraiser will be held in partnership with Belly Up at Alila Marea Beach Resort on Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature Grammy Award-winning musician Lukas Nelson.

A culmination of the Alila Sessions Summer Series, which also supported the Rob Machado Foundation, proceeds from the concert will once again benefit the foundation which aims to educate and empower young people to make sustainable choices.

Limited tickets for the benefit are available for $400/person and can be purchased at rmf22.afrogs.org/#/index

Each ticket includes access to an outstanding menu from Executive Chef Claudette Zepeda, an amazing live and silent auction with one-of-a-kind surfboards, musical instruments, art, bucket list trips, and more.

Free concert at Encinitas Library

The Friends of the Encinitas Library will host a free concert featuring the Daneen Wilburn Quartet with “soulful jazz” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at 540 Cornish Dr. Vocalist and recording artist Daneen Wilburn will be joined by Grammy winner Kamau Kenyatta on piano, Richard Sellers on drums and Cecil McBee Jr. on bass. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org.

38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

The 38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, returns to downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, and the Electra bike valet along this award-winning main street.

Due to popularity, the Beer Garden hours have been extended from noon to 5 p.m. The beer garden is family and pet friendly, and will feature the event’s main entertainment stage.

Several bands will rock the Beer Garden Stage, the Lumberyard Courtyard Stage as well as the Hansen’s Community Stage. For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall, Pacific View Elementary (600 3rd St) and Parking Lot B (SW corner of Vulcan and E St).

For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.encinitas101.com.

Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair

The 47th annual Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held on the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall property located on 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road and 7th St. Free parking and entry.

The event will feature over 100 artists and craftspeople selling only handmade artwork, including everything from pottery, paintings, photographs, glassware, jewelry, yard art, clothing, basketry, woodwork, holiday decorations, as well yummy food such as jelly, jams, breads, pickles, candy and more. For more information, call 760-436-2128.

Carlsbad street, music festivals back Nov. 5-6

The Carlsbad Village Street Faire and Carlsbad Music Festival return the weekend of Nov. 5-6. The Fall Carlsbad Village Street Faire is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 downtown on Grand Avenue and Carlsbad Boulevard.

More than 900 exhibitors are slated to sell gifts and household wares and products. Highlights include a pancake breakfast, an international food court and a beer garden, along with arts and crafts, children’s games and rides. It is recommended that visitors leave pets at home. For more information about the free event, visit carlsbad.org.

The Carlsbad Music Festival is back for its 18th year from 1 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea, 2775 Carlsbad Blvd. The outdoor festival for all ages features headliner Monophonics. In addition, five San Diego-area bands will perform including Son of Kane, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Whitney Shay, Mitchum Yacoub and Sabrosas Latin Orquesta. Tickets are $35, free for kids and VIP package, $125. For more information, visit carlsbadmusicfestival.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon: ‘Native People of the Lagoon’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will hold a presentation on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. titled “Native People of the Lagoon” by Cathleen Chilcote Wallace, who is Luiseño and an enrolled member of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. In her storytelling program, she connects the past and the present as she shares traditional and original tales that promote and respect the Luiseño and Kumeyaay native culture and history. This event is free for adults and children age 4 or older. Meet at the Nature Center located at 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org.

LIFE @ San Elijo to screen film ‘Belfast’

LIFE @ San Elijo will screen the film Belfast, a 2021 coming of age drama, which chronicles the life of a working-class Ulster Protestant family from the perspective of their nine-year-old son during “The Troubles” in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Friday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 204. Free, parking is free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu

Nature Discovery Series event

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s November Nature Discovery Series event will be a presentation about the cultural traditions and stories of the Luiseño people, by Ami Admire from the Rincon Reservation in Valley Center. The public talk on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Visit torreypine.org.

Doggie Street Festival San Diego

The 13th Annual Doggie Street Festival San Diego will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, 92106).

This companion animal adopt-a-thon and fun celebration of furry best friends presents fantastic pet products and services, yummy eats, vet tips, music, auction prizes and more. Bring your friendly dog. Become a sponsor-vendor-volunteer-auction prize provider today. Visit www.doggiestreetfestival.org or email doggiestreet@gmail.com

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents ‘Winston Churchill: The Blitz’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature Randy Otto in “Winston Churchill: The Blitz” Nov. 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. Otto portrays Churchill’s unwavering, audacious belief that if the British people were simply trusted with the truth - no matter how bad things got - they would only get stronger and more resilient. From his study at Chartwell, he recounts his courageous 1930s journey from historical footnote to the most beloved leader and statesman in recorded history. With more than four decades of formidable academic and performance passion, Otto shatters the imaginary 4th wall, transporting audiences from tears to laughter and back again. The evening finishes with “Ask Winston”, an audience-interactive opportunity to query Churchill, an exhilarating “one-on-one” with the prime minister.

The recitation’s genesis was a simple encouragement from Otto’s university British History Professor Dr. Maxwell Schoenfeld in 1973. Schoenfeld encouraged Otto not only to study Churchill’s life academically, but to emulate the great man on stage. An alumnus of the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and numerous theatrical roles, over the past 43 years Churchill scholar, motivational speaker and performance artist Otto has honed the concept into a one-man show designed to entertain and electrify.

For tickets and more information, call the Box Office at (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org.

Local nonprofit hosting Nashville Folk Musician Steve Poltz for benefit concert at Belly Up

Local nonprofit neurological rehabilitation center Adapt Functional Movement Center is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a benefit concert to support individuals impacted by multiple sclerosis (MS) and other chronic neurological conditions at the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Thursday, Nov. 10. The event features the legendary folk singer Steve Poltz, with all proceeds of the concert being donated to Adapt’s scholarship fund, which provides financial support to those affected by these conditions to get therapy and rehabilitation.

“We are incredibly excited to be back in person putting on some great music for an even better cause. Filling the void in ongoing rehabilitative care for people suffering from some of the most challenging conditions on the planet is where we thrive. The return of our annual benefit concert allows us to fundraise to reach an even more broad population of people who desperately need our services.” said the organization’s co-founder and executive director John Monteith in a news release.

Nearly one million people are living with MS in the United States, and for the founders of Adapt, John and Melanie Monteith, this statistic hits close to home. After Melanie was diagnosed with MS, the couple started the nonprofit in 2017 with the goal to provide an integrative neurological recovery experience. The benefit concert marks their first in-person fundraiser since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed in San Diego.

“San Diego is like coming home to me. It’s where I started The Rugburns and it’s where I met Jewel,” said Poltz, who co-wrote Jewel’s multiplatinum smash hit ‘You Were Meant For Me’. “I have a friend who is currently navigating her journey with MS. Adapt is a great organization and I’m honored to team up with them.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and opening act, local artist Ryan Hiller, will take the stage at 8 p.m. for this 21+ event. Tickets are $50 for general admission and are available online from the Belly Up at www.bellyup.com or bit.ly/3VV3SU7