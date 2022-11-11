A family tradition: The Encinitas Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

On Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, come run the annual Encinitas Turkey Trot, a festive and family-friendly and scenic race on Coast Highway 101, starting and finishing under the famous Encinitas sign.

Participants can log early morning mileage before sitting down to a Thanksgiving feast with race distances of 5K and 10K, as well as a Kids-K race free for kids under nine. Runners and walkers are also encouraged to flex their creativity to compete in individual and group costume contests.

The Encinitas Turkey Trot is a holiday tradition started by Steve Lebherz, a long-time resident of Encinitas with the mission of helping families in need throughout the North County of San Diego. This year the race benefits VANC, a non-profit supporting veterans with the goal of reducing PTSD and suicide; and the Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket program, which provides meals for over 150 active duty military families. Additionally, the Turkey Trot will be providing grants to the local Boy Scouts of America Troop 776 and the Cardiff School District.

For more information or to register, visit encinitasturkeytrot.org