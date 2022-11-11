Shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday, an event that encourages people to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses in their community. Here are a few ways to celebrate shopping small:

Encinitas Chamber launches ’Surfy the Snowman’ campaign to highlight local businesses

Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is supporting small businesses with a new holiday campaign to encourage people to shop, eat and entertain locally this holiday season.

In recognition of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, the chamber will distribute a Digital Coupon Book that will link to discounts and specials exclusively with Chamber members. The book will be available at the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center booth at the upcoming Nov. 20 Encinitas Street Fair. It will also be promoted through the chamber’s newsletter and social media pages.

To highlight local businesses, the Chamber is also launching a “Surfy the Snowman” campaign, inspired by “Elf on the Shelf”. Twice each week from Nov. 26 until Dec. 17, Surfy the Snowman’s holiday adventures at local spots will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Each post will highlight a chamber member’s business and announce a $25 gift card giveaway.

To be eligible for the giveaway, participants must follow both the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce page and the participating business, like the post and tag a friend. All participants will also be entered into a grand prize drawing on Dec. 21 for a one-night stay at the Alila Marea Beach Resort.

“The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center has been supporting our local businesses for over 60 years,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce in a news release. “We are excited to bring this festive campaign to Encinitas businesses and hope to drive traffic and sales to them during this important shopping season.”

For more, check out encinitaschamber.com.

Cardiff 101 celebrates Small Business Saturday

Cardiff 101 Main Street will promote and support the small businesses in their communities for a fun-filled day of shopping, discounts, and more on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 at Cardiff Town Center and surrounding areas.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be sidewalk sales, local specials and maker’s pop-up shops such as Emmy Lou Jewelry, Soul Spark Candles, Saunt Eyewear, Monthly Ritual, Bronzed Bums, OTSO Sport USA, and Cardiff 101. A limited edition artwork poster by Christina Zeller will be gifted to shoppers who purchase at participating businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Cardiff Town Center is located at 2033 San Elijo Avenue.