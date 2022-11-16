30th annual The Red Nose Run set for Dec. 3

Veterans Day morning on Nov. 11, KUSI and Anthony Valentino, director of The Red Nose Run/Walk, and Monica Valentino, community outreach coordinator, announced the 30th annual The Red Nose Run date of Dec. 3 happening on Del Mar Beach. Sign up at therednoserun.com

The Red Nose 3/5K Run/Walk was featured on KUSI on Veterans Day morning Nov. 11 in appreciation for this country’s veterans. The event’s organizers were pleased to be invited by KUSI to honor heroic veterans and their families as they invited the community to join them in support of this charity event which supports two 501c3 charities. One is The Semper Fi and America’s Fund which provides all types of services to returning veterans transitioning from war, and to their families. The second local charity is the San Dieguito River Park.

Now is the time to register for a super fun and heartwarming holiday beach event like no other. Where else does Santa Claus arrive on a zodiac to start the race? Come as you are or plan a group theme. Run, walk or watch! Kids, adults, even pups on a leash are welcome. Holiday attire, although encouraged, is optional. Stay for the after party at Powerhouse Park for the awards presentations and enjoy the delicious picnic-packed goodies provided by the esteemed Ranglas family-owned Poseidon Restaurant. Engage in the camaraderie and congeniality while listening to the music of Dos Echos. Windermere Homes and Estates enthusiastically supports The Red Nose Run.

Register now and also attend a pre-race no-host early evening celebration at The Belly Up on Friday, Nov. 18 with Atomic Grove. Let the fun and holiday spirit begin!